Puppet announced Tuesday the availability of Puppet Enterprise 2016.5 to give users a simple, out-of-the-box, automated failover workflow. As Puppet Enterprise can automatically detect when a problem affects the Puppet master, no manual intervention is required for disaster recovery or failover processes.

Currently available, Puppet Enterprise 2016.5 introduces new high-availability capabilities to eliminate a single point of failure for Puppet, and provide automated failover and redundancy in the event of an outage. This ensures that Puppet continues to manage infrastructure and enforce configurations, even if an outage affects the hardware Puppet runs on.

As Puppet manages mission critical technology for thousands of companies in some of the largest data centers around the world, Puppet is introducing automated high availability capabilities for Puppet Enterprise to ensure customers can manage this critical infrastructure and software even during outages.

Last month, Puppet announced that Puppet Enterprise is now available on AWS Marketplace. The new listing builds on AWS and Puppet’s existing collaboration, and makes it simple for anyone to launch core Puppet Enterprise services directly from AWS Marketplace.

AWS customers can find, launch and run Puppet Enterprise directly from AWS Marketplace. Now AWS customers can adopt Puppet Enterprise for a standard, centralized way to manage infrastructure services and applications in AWS environments, taking full advantage of the agility, efficiency, flexibility and scale of the AWS Cloud.

Through Puppet’s declarative approach to infrastructure as code, customers can rapidly move from physical infrastructure to deploying production workloads in the cloud with reduced risk and more reliability.