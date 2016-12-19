Open source offerings provider Red Hat announced Thursday availability of its scalable and agile cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10. Based on the upstream OpenStack ‘Newton’ release, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 drives new features that increase system-wide scalability, ease infrastructure management, and improve orchestration, while also enhancing network performance and platform security.

Additionally, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 introduces a new software life cycle, with optional support up to 5 years.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 delivers a reliable cloud platform built on the proven, enterprise-grade backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Integrated with Red Hat’s hardened OpenStack community code, Red Hat OpenStack Platform provides the agility to scale and more quickly meet customer demand without compromising availability, performance, or IT security requirements.

Also included in Red Hat OpenStack Platform is Red Hat CloudForms, a hybrid cloud management and monitoring platform to oversee not only OpenStack infrastructure components but also the workloads running on a given OpenStack cloud. Additionally, 64 TBs of storage capacity is provided with Red Hat Ceph Storage, enabling users to better evaluate the flexible, massively scalable properties of Ceph’s storage solution for OpenStack environments.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 delivers a more streamlined user experience driven by an easier-to-use graphical user interface (GUI) reduces the complexities of installation and management. Designed for production use, the Red Hat OpenStack Platform director GUI provides several newly integrated functions, such as automatic upgrades and updates (including Ceph), advanced networking configuration, high availability, and the option to deploy file sharing via the Manila service, using the integrated drivers available from NetApp and Red Hat Ceph Storage.

It adopts improved flexibility for greater scalability through the introduction of customizable services and administration roles using Red Hat OpenStack Platform director. Cloud operators are now able to control their OpenStack environment at a more granular level by customizing OpenStack services to run and scale independently of each other. This offers greater flexibility when deploying services to match individual organizations’ unique workload requirements.

The new platform improves data assurance through new security-related enhancements, such as improved high availability (HA) for large scale deployments. Additionally, optional object storage encryption and ephemeral security tokens improve security measures and lower risk of data access due to theft.

It also improves performance for network-intensive workloads through the new data plane developer kit (DPDK) component of Open vSwitch, and single-root input/output virtualization (SR-IOV), results in network performance that is comparable to bare metal. Additionally, network routing is now more flexible and faster, allowing customers to choose between centralized routing or distributed routing (DVR).

The platform includes a new “ready state” hardware certification program, based on OpenStack Ironic. While Red Hat already supports certified hardware plug-ins for several OpenStack components, the new program is designed to expand the ecosystem of hardware options for automated bare-metal configuration.

Dell EMC is the initial Red Hat partner to be certified for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 ready-state, with several more coming soon.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 also introduces distributed continuous integration (DCI) to partners, such as Dell EMC, NEC, and Rackspace. This collaborative approach to testing can help partners more effectively prepare for new Red Hat OpenStack Platform releases, and provide customers with greater stability and higher quality cloud solutions that have been tested many times over with their integrated cloud system than previously offered.

“In just a few short years, OpenStack has moved from simply being an ‘innovation’ for proofs-of-concept and R&D testbeds to a foundation for mission-critical private cloud deployments, used by hundreds of enterprises and major telecommunication providers alike to power production operations,” said Radhesh Balakrishnan, general manager, OpenStack, Red Hat. “Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 drives the enterprise-readiness of OpenStack by delivering a stable, reliable and open foundation for cloud deployments, delivering new innovations like composable services and roles while retaining our commitment to enterprise stability, highlighted by our new Long Life support model.”