Built.io announced Monday that its Built.io Flow On-Prem, a new deployment option and architecture for its integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) Built.io Flow. By adding an on-prem offering to Built.io Flow Enterprise, the company can deliver a wide architectural range including the option to retain end-to-end control over the entire integration environment.

By default, Built.io Flow operates 100 percent in the cloud – nothing to install locally, nothing to maintain. For hybrid integration architectures, an Enterprise Gateway allows to securely connect cloud-based systems to on-premises systems. With the new Built.io Flow On-Prem, customers now have the additional option of a 100 percent on-premises architecture.

The technology provider with digital solutions allows organizations to create, connect and scale applications across mobile, web and IoT.

In order to operate and manage Built.io Flow On-Prem, Built.io offers complementary DevOps services to scale and continuously optimize the environment, effectively delivering the convenience of a fully-managed integration stack within the security perimeter of a private cloud or customer datacenter.

This solution is perfect for industries such as finance, healthcare, telecom or government and certain geographies such as the EU, who need to to meet extensive regulatory and security mandates with the ability to enforce strict rules about how and where data is stored and accessed. The Built.io Flow On-Prem product and services offerings will become generally available in the first quarter of next year.

Built.io Flow is an integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that unifies disparate IT systems and connects anything with a digital heartbeat and an API to unlock efficiencies and boost innovation. Built.io Backend, the leading enterprise mobile Backend-as-a-Service (MBaaS), advances mobile and IoT application development. Built.io Contentstack, the pioneering headless Content Management System (CMS) delivers content across all channels.

Combined, Built.io’s technology portfolio enables organizations to create, integrate, scale and manage applications and related content across mobile, web and IoT.

“Organizations in certain industries – such as finance, healthcare, telecom or government – need to meet extensive regulatory and security mandates,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “Meanwhile, certain geographies – such as the EU – impose strict rules about how and where data is stored and accessed. Offering hybrid and on-premises integration options is valuable, because it provides the flexibility to choose the architecture that is most suited for the use case and context.”

“With Built.io Flow On-Prem, customers retain the efficiency benefits of a cloud-based architecture and can scale up and down in a very fine-grained fashion,” said Nishant Patel, CTO at Built.io. “In addition, any global environment settings, e.g. impacting performance or security characteristics, can be changed at will.”