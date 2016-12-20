Toshiba Corp.’s Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company launched Tuesday JEDEC e∙MMC Version 5.1 compliant embedded NAND flash memory products with an enhanced operational temperature range of -40°C to +105°C.

These products integrate NAND chips fabricated with 15nm process technology and designed for industrial applications, including PLC, CoMs and factory automation equipment, and can also be used in a wide range of consumer applications. The line-up offers densities of 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and 64GB. Sample shipments start Tuesday, with mass production scheduled for March next year.

In the consumer and industrial market, demand for e∙MMC with high temperature support continues to grow, for applications requiring higher performance and higher power consumption. Toshiba is meeting this demand by reinforcing its line-up of high performance and high density memory products and will continue to take leadership in the market.

The JEDEC e∙MMC Version 5.1 compliant interface handles essential functions, including writing block management, error correction and driver software. It simplifies system development, allowing manufacturers to minimize development costs and speed up time to market for new and upgraded products.

Additionally, new features standardized in JEDEC e∙MMC Version 5.1, such as BKOPS control, Cache Barrier, Cache Flushing Report, Large RPMB Write and Command Queuing, are applied to the new products to enhance usability. It also supports operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C.

The new products integrate NAND chips with a controller to manage basic control functions for NAND applications in a single package. As a complement to Toshiba’s current industrial product group of e∙MMC, which have an operating temperature range of -40 to +85°C, the new e∙MMC product family support applications that require e∙MMC storage solutions to operate at higher temperatures, up to +105°C.

This enhanced range offers users more freedom of choice in developing memory solutions for industrial applications in high temperature environments.