Enterprise backup and continuity company Unitrends recently announced an enhanced group of models in its Recovery Series appliance line, a scalable collection of physical backup appliances with deduplicated capacity ranging from 2 terabytes to 3.6 petabytes. These re-imagined purpose-built backup appliances have been constructed from the ground up to address demanding IT infrastructure challenges and deliver better, faster, and smarter application, hypervisor, operating system, server, and storage protection.

The backup appliances deliver integrated hybrid cloud capabilities including Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) with Unitrends Cloud; ransomware and malware purpose-built Linux-based capabilities; complete storage I/O bandwidth increase with 25 to 50 percent higher density. It also delivers up to 10 times increase in network performance with a four times increase in backup copy I/O storage bandwidth.

The line also offers tiered flash/solid state storage for optimized performance, scalability, and reliability; integrated and connected predictive analytics that increase customer’s ROI; more instant recovery and recovery assurance capabilities; and Unitrends latest release 9.1 backup and continuity software.

Recovery Series appliances simplify local backup and offsite compliance requirements with an all-in-one box that delivers enterprise backup and continuity to business. These physical appliances are pre-loaded and pre-tuned with powerful software that not only covers on-premises backup but also long-term retention and disaster recovery in the Unitrends Cloud.

Unitrends’ Recovery Assurance automates backup and recovery testing, so that users can work on important projects with the assurance that they can recover if and when data and servers are lost.

“Our significant data growth is increasing faster than anyone could have planned for, which placed a burden on our limited on-premises backup storage,” said James Pomeroy, Network Systems Support at Brownlee LLP. “We upgraded to Unitrends’ new backup appliance models due to the updated hardware components that provide more storage and improved performance in a smaller physical format, which saves space in our racks and lowers our operating costs. More importantly, the all-in-one format of these physical appliances requires much less effort to set up and manage our backup compared to competing solutions we tried, freeing up valuable time for me to work on strategic projects.”

“The legacy approach of slapping backup software on Windows after trying to find the right server, storage, and cloud vendor significantly hinders IT professionals being able to focus on the needs of their business,” said Paul Brady, CEO of Unitrends. “These new backup appliances together with Unitrends Cloud are the cornerstone of our all-in-one ‘one throat to choke’ approach that delivers IT confidence.”