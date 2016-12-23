OpenIO Inc., an all-in-one object storage and data processing solution provider, recently released its SLS (ServerLess Storage) platform. This new storage appliance combines the power efficiency of ARM CPUs, high capacity drives and a 40Gb/s Ethernet backend. This highly scalable, fast, and reliable energy-saving appliance offers ideal storage at low cost.

Based on the new Marvell Armada-3700 Dual core ARM v8 at 1.2Ghz based nano-node architecture, the SLS-4U96 appliances can host up to 96 nano-nodes, each one with a dedicated 3.5-inch HDD or SSD and dual 2.5Gb/s SGMII ports, dual 6-port 40Gb/sec Ethernet backend Marvell Prestera family switches for external connectivity and N+1 power supplies. This offers scalability and efficiency of a petabyte scale-out storage system in a compact 4U chassis with the ease of use of OpenIO SDS 16.10, perfect for service providers and enterprises of any size.

SLS-4U96 hardware features include from 3 to 96 hot swappable nano-nodes per appliances for a maximum of 960TB with 10TB HDDs or 1152TB with recently introduced 12TB HDDs; two 6-port 40Gb/s port switches backend for for both client connectivity and direct chassis interconnect, which can scale up to more than 10PB per rack; four N+1 power supplies and five removable fan modules, alongwith no single point of failure.

Its software features include automatic nano-node discovery, setup and load balancing; easy to use management through a web GUI, CLI and API; local and geo-distributed object replica or erasure coding; quick fault detection and recovery; call-home support notifications; S3, Swift and Native object APIs; multiple file sharing access methods: NFS, SMB, FTP, FUSE, and fully compatible with existing x86 based SDS installations.

OpenIO SLS introduces a new paradigm for management and maintenance of scale-out storage infrastructures. The failure domain is limited to a single nano-node, equivalent to a disk, that can be replaced as needed when failure occurs. New or replaced nano-nodes join the SLS resource pool without needing a rebalancing operation. The entire process takes less than 60 seconds and does not impact performance.

“SLS has all the features of our next generation object storage platform and it is easier to manage, and more power efficient,” said Denel. “With a cost that can be as low as $0.008/GB/month over 36 months for a fully populated configuration and the ease of use of our software, a single SysAdmin can easily manage a large multi-petabytes environment at the lowest TCO”.

In September, OpenIO Inc. announced OpenIO’s Kinetic Open Storage certification as part of its participation in Kinetic Plugfest, an open source project hosted by the Linux Foundation, and anticipates the next storage industry revolution.

OpenIO SDS would integrates the Kinetic Open Storage platform to enable a new scale-out storage approach. While keeping critical features of the OpenIO technology, such as built-in tiering, never rebalance, erasure coding, geo-replication, and without modifying the internals of the core solution, OpenIO leverages all the benefits of Kinetic revolutionary drives.