AAEON Electronics, manufacturer of rugged tablet computers, and iSign International, vendor of biometric signature security solutions, announced on Monday a technology partnership agreement between AAEON’s rugged tablets and iSign’s enterprise IT security solution for mobile device access.

The biometric signature solution works on AAEON’s IP65 certified and MIL-STD-810G rugged tablet touch screens without the additional cost of optional biometric hardware. iSign’s technology is 99.999 percent secure and meets the most stringent mobile enterprise security standards.

AAEON rugged tablets range in size from 5.7-inch to 11.6-inch and comes in a variety of optional accessories.

The iSign software agent installs on the tablet and secures access to the device without the need for network connectivity. It automatically learns the user’s biometric signature over time. IT policies can be configured for remote alerts and lock-down.

Other security features include iSign’s 2048-bit encryption, dynamic PKI, and a proprietary GPS-based biometric signature.

According to a Juniper Research report published in January, over 600 million mobile devices will have some form of biometric authentication by 2021, up from an estimated 190 million in 2016. The new research found that use cases for biometrics will transition from identification to verification where the biometric is stored on-device and alert notifications are sent to a service.

A recent GCN article about mobile biometric authentication indicates that fingerprint and facial recognition biometrics are vulnerable. They can not only be hacked but have other cybersecurity vulnerabilities that include untrusted user interfaces and malware.

“iSign is excited to partner with a leading hardware manufacturer of rugged mobile devices” said Thien Pham, chief technology officer. “iSign’s unique approach to digital security with artificial intelligence allows us to create a cybersecurity game changing solution stack with unsurpassed protection against hacking.”

“AAEON is extremely excited about this strategic partnership with iSign International” said Chuck Anderson, National Sales Manager of AAEON Electronic’s Rugged Mobile Division. “iSign’s biometric signature technology bundled with AAEON’s best-in-class rugged tablets is an affordable security solution for mobile device user verification. Securing corporate data and applications continues to be the #1 challenge for Enterprise IT mobile management. We’ve eliminated traditional biometric authentication hardware and complex VPN services while maintaining a 99.999% secure mobile platform.”