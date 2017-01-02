Intrinsyc Technologies Corp., recently launched its next generation Open‐Q 820 µSOM (micro) (system on module) and its companion Open‐Q 820 µSOM Development Kit. Intrinsyc’s 820 µSOM is an ultra-small form-factor commercially available SOM based on the 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, a product of Qualcomm Technologies.

It is the company’s second offering featuring the Snapdragon 820 processor and utilizes technology in the currently shipping Open-Q 820 SOM, while shrinking the form factor from 82mm x 42mm to 50mm x 25mm — a 63 percent reduction in size.

Powerful, miniature, and cost effective, the Open-Q 820 µSOM is designed to enable the rapid commercial production of a variety of IoT products, such as robotics, cameras, set-top-boxes, medical devices, augmented and immersive virtual reality, digital signage, and advanced 4K HEVC video conferencing.

Intrinsyc also offers a full-featured development platform including the software tools and accessories required to immediately begin development. The development kit marries the production-ready Open‐Q 820 µSOM with a carrier board providing numerous expansion and connectivity options to support the rapid development and testing of a wide variety of peripherals and applications, ensuring the fastest time to market possible. The Development Kit is available for purchase online.

OEMs can utilize Intrinsyc’s development kit and off-the-shelf Open-Q 820 µSOM, along with Intrinsyc’s comprehensive software, technical support, and design assistance services, to build their own IoT products, or they can engage with Intrinsyc for turnkey development. From concept through production; Intrinsyc has the engineering expertise to optimize Snapdragon technology to get the best performance possible.

The Snapdragon 820 processor includes the Qualcomm Kryo CPU whch has been designed to deliver maximum performance and low power consumption. Kryo is Qualcomm’s initial custom 64-bit quad-core CPU, manufactured in advanced 14nm FinFET LPP process. The Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU delivers up to 40 percent better graphics and compute performance for improved visual fidelity, while reducing power consumption than previous generations.

The Qualcomm Spectra 14-bit dual image signal processors (ISPs) has been engineered to deliver high resolution DSLR-quality images using heterogeneous compute for advanced processing and additional power savings, supports up to 25MP sensors with zero shutter lag

Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP includes Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX) and Sensor Core with Low Power Island for always-on sensor processing.

“Intrinsyc has received tremendous interest in our Open-Q 820 SOM since its introduction last year and it is currently being designed into a number of high-end IoT devices,” stated Cliff Morton, Vice President, Solutions Engineering, Intrinsyc. “While maintaining nearly all of the functionality of our current design, we have substantially reduced the size, giving our clients two compelling options depending on their product requirements. The µSOM is the smallest 820 based SOM on the market making it the ideal starting point for ultra-small form factor devices needing best in class computing capability.”

“The Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor supports the ultimate in connectivity, graphics, video processing, power and battery efficiency,” said Tia Cassett, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. “We are pleased to see Intrinsyc’s continued innovation and optimization of Snapdragon processor’s technology in form factors that are a great fit for connected cameras, digital signage, video conferencing, augmented reality, and other advanced IoT products.”