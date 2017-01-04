QNAP Inc. will release on Thursday at CES 2017 in Las Vegas its Thunderbolt 3 NAS solutions, Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet (T2E) Converter technology, game-changing Internet of Things applications, 4K live-streaming/broadcasting, alongside the storage device that combines NAS and optical discs. These demonstrations showcase the company’s willingness to break boundaries, and will stand out at CES across the consumer, SMB and enterprise markets.

QNAP advances its Thunderbolt NAS with the Thunderbolt 3 technology. Supporting higher speeds (up to 40Gbit/sec) than the previous generation, the pioneering Thunderbolt 3 NAS is ideal for the latest MacBook Pro, providing features, storage, and reliability for creative professionals and enthusiasts who focus more on 4K or 3D workflows.

The T2E Converter (available in QTS 4.3) bridges Thunderbolt and Ethernet networks, making the Thunderbolt NAS a native Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet adapter for wider application scenarios.

Live-stream broadcasts enable real-time audience interaction and increase engagement, providing newer potential for business and lifestyle applications.

QNAP’s DJ2 Live is a live broadcasting platform based on a private cloud that supports up to 4K video live-stream broadcasts and stores all the videos on the private, secure, high-capacity QNAP NAS. It also supports streaming to video services such as YouTube and Facebook. QNAP will demonstrate DJ2 Live with compatible smart glasses at CES for users to experience mobile live streaming applications.

Following the launch of QIoT Containers for building a private IoT cloud platform, the QIoT Suite provides additional practical modules for developers to adopt, accelerating development and services.

CES will also mark the unveiling of QBoat (QTS IoT Server powered by the Intel AnyWAN SoC GRX750), which helps connect and manage IoT devices and applications to provide a handy solution for industrial demands of IoT.

The company will also demonstrate the QNAP IFTTT Agent to experience web automation service with QNAP NAS. The new 1-bay 2.5-inch-drive TGX-150 NAS, powered by the Intel AnyWAN SoC GRX750 and featuring a built-in gateway with wireless access point, will also be showcased.

The TVS-882BR features a 5.25″ drive bay for installing recordable optical disc drives, providing an extra method for transferring content from discs to the NAS for more convenient access and sharing. By installing a disc writer, users can also directly copy data to disc – providing an extra layer of protection for important data. Supported drives include Blu-ray Disc and BDXL-compatible disc writers.

QVR Pro integrates QNAP’s professional QVR system into the QTS operating system. Users can arrange a dedicated, independent storage space for surveillance data on the NAS, while leverages advantages of scalability and storage manageability from QTS. Enhancements include higher performance for video playback and exporting, a consistent management interface for cross-platform client devices, batch adding and editing cameras, and advanced event management.

Powered by an Intel Xeon D processor, an enterprise-class TS-1685 features twelve 3.5-inch bays for storage and four 2.5″ bays for SSDs. Six M.2 slots and QNAP Qtier technology provide SSD caching for around-the-clock acceleration, making the TS-1685 the ideal solution for deploying virtualization environments using Virtualization Station, Container Station and third-party hypervisors. Three PCIe slots provide users with total flexibility for meeting the needs of demanding applications by installing 10/40 GbE adapters, graphics cards, PCIe NVMe SSD, and USB 3.1 cards.