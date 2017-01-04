Building on a heritage of security software, Norton by Symantec changed on Tuesday the future of digital safety with the announcement of Norton Core, its high-performance Wi-Fi router. Currently available for pre-orders, the new router has been built from the ground up to secure home networks and IoT services, and will come bundled with subscription to Norton Security.

The Norton Cyber Security Insights Report found 65 percent of U.S. consumers believe connected devices are made with security in mind, even though Symantec uncovered vulnerabilities in more than 50 different categories of IoT devices.

Existing home networks, bursting with connected devices, thermostats, smart televisions and refrigerators, need exceptional security to protect against malware, viruses and suspicious activity. Yet, many consumers don’t understand these devices can be an easy on-ramp for hackers to access their home networks.

Unlike conventional routers, Norton Core was built to secure and protect connected homes. To provide strong wireless coverage, Norton Core has a unique antenna array inside a geodesic dome of interlocking faces, inspired by defense and weather radars deployed in the extreme reaches of the globe. Norton Core’s mathematical design encourages users to place it out in the open, as part of their home décor, providing a strong, unobstructed Wi-Fi signal.

Norton Core is designed with speed, coverage, reliability, ease of use and security as top considerations for all of the notebooks, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, Wi-Fi thermostats, IP cameras and other connected devices in a home.

The Wi-Fi router will support Wave 2 Wi-Fi and will be powered by a 1.7 GHz dual core processor, with ample memory and flash storage to ensure optimal performance for Wi-Fi and security features. Norton Core will simultaneously transmit at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, so every device connects to the best available band.

Norton Core will also support speeds up to 2.5 Gbps3, for fast 4K streaming and lag-free gaming. Using MU-MIMO technology, Norton Core can simultaneously stream to multiple devices, providing maximum bandwidth.

With security at the heart of Norton Core, every network packet incoming and outgoing across the home network is scanned for malware, viruses, spam, intrusions and much more. If a connected device is detected with known vulnerabilities or threats, Norton Core can immediately quarantine the device to a segregated network and send an alert to the user.

To help consumers manage their connected home security, Norton Core is introducing “Security Score.” This feature is like a “credit score” for home network security. Users will be able to understand how secure their network and devices are in real-time, and are given tips to strengthen their security settings and improve their score.

Users can manage and monitor their home network directly from their connected mobile devices. With a single tap, the home screen will display the security score, show the number of threats blocked, and the number of devices currently connected to a home network. Using the app, consumers can remotely adjust Wi-Fi settings and block suspicious behavior.

Norton Core makes it easy to set up and create a secure guest network with a few easy clicks. For added protection, guest access can be set for a specific duration, so when it expires, the guest can no longer connect.

Norton Core protection stays new and current by automatically updating itself with the newest features and the latest security updates, without interrupting the connection.

Norton Core comes with convenient and customizable tools allowing users the flexibility to set parameters that work for their home. Parents can set limits for each child for daily internet use, filter out inappropriate content, and even pause the entire home network so the family can enjoy dinner together. If an attempt is made to visit an unauthorized site, access will be blocked and parents will receive a notification.

“As more and more consumers are automating their lives at home, there are many considerations to evaluate with regard to how protected their data is, what data is being shared from their connected devices, and how their connected devices are managed within their home,” said Robert Westervelt, Research Manager, IDC. “There are potential pitfalls that come with the convenience of home connectivity, but consumers can take steps to protect themselves and their devices with the right level of security.”