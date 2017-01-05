Western Digital unveiled Wednesday its initial microSD card that meets the Application Performance Class 1 (A1) requirements from the latest SD Association’s SD 5.1 specifications. By meeting the A1 performance standard, the 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXCTM UHS-I card, Premium Edition, delivers capacity, speed and enhanced capability to deliver an enhanced smartphone experience.

The 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card delivers the high capacity and performance consumers need without having to worry about what to delete. The card can hold up to 24 hours of Full HD video and with premium transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s. With A1 performance, the card can launch and run apps at blazing speeds.

The SanDisk Ultra microSD card with A1 is compatible with the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android, giving users an easy way to manage and back up content on their device. The app is available for free through the Google Play Store. The card will be available worldwide this month with a U.S. MSRP of $199.99.

Since the memory card format launched more than a decade ago, microSD cards have been instrumental in driving new segments in digital imaging like action cameras, drones, dashboard cameras and surveillance systems, and have significantly impacted the evolution of the smartphone. Approximately 75 percent of smartphone models on the market contain microSD slots, according to data from Strategy Analytics.

The A1 spec allows the new card to manage random read input-output access per second (IOPS) of 1,500 and write IOPS of 500, so it can quickly open apps and process accompanying tasks, such as audio, graphics, saved profiles and in-app permissions. With this in mind, the new SanDisk Ultra microSD card with A1 is designed to provide consumers a faster, more powerful app experience using cards.

“The microSD card has been an integral part of the digital revolution by providing more options for high performance, high capacity storage for smartphones,” said Dinesh Bahal, vice president of product management, Client Solutions Business Unit, Western Digital. “SanDisk cards are at the center of more than two billion consumer devices, and now with this A1 card, we’re proud to play a significant role in continuing to advance the trusted format.”

Long used by billions to expand capacity for photos, videos, music and many other digital files, the, microSD card now must evolve to support application-intensive environments, paving the way for a new dimension of memory card performance.

With the introduction of the Android Marshmallow 6 operating system, users can expand storage capacity on smartphones by selecting the microSD card as preferred or adoptable storage, which means apps can now be loaded and launched directly from the A1 microSD card.

“SD technology is trusted by consumers around the world for its reliable, backwards compatible and highly interoperable storage, making it the world’s leading memory format with billions of SD memory cards and devices in the market,” said Brian Kumagai, SDA president. “The A1 specification will help consumers identify the appropriate card to ensure an optimal experience when running and launching apps on their smartphone. We are pleased that SanDisk will release an A1 card, and continues to contribute to breakthrough technologies enabled by the microSD format.”

Western Digital also announced its fastest, high-capacity USB flash drive to date with the launch of its high-performance 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive. The new drive delivers the speed, capacity, and reliability of an SSD in the convenient form factor of a small USB flash drive, and is ideal for creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, or anyone who creates and shares massive files.

The drive is capable of read speeds up to 420MB/s and write speeds up to 380MB/s. At these speeds, users transfer full-length 4K movie to the drive in less than 15 seconds. With its USB 3.1 interface, people can access and move files on the go, without having to worry about a cable. The drive also features a sophisticated design with a durable aluminum metal casing and a retractable connector for style and reliability.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Solid State Flash Drive is available up to 256GB, giving consumers plenty of room to manage large files. For added file protection, it includes the SanDisk SecureAccess software, which offers 128-bit file encryption and password protection. The drive also comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

The 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive will be available in this month at Amazon.com and Best Buy at an MSRP of $179.99.