eSignLive announced that ASC Networks Inc. (ASC), vendor of SaaS and on-premises contract, document, form and CPQ lifecycle management and source-to-contract solutions, will be embedding eSignLive e-signatures into its comprehensive software offering. This partnership will augment ASC’s end-to-end source-to-contract suite with a completely embedded e-signature solution that provides ASC customers with the simplicity of working with a single vendor in a single system for their full eSourcing and eProcurement lifecycle needs.

eSignLive will be embedded and white-labelled within ASC’s solution to ensure a transaction never drops to a third-party service – something ASC customers have increasingly been asking for. This seamless transition between solutions extends to Salesforce, MS Dynamics CRM, and other systems such as CRM and ERP, as both ASC and eSignLive offer pre-built integrations with these platforms.

eSignLive is the electronic signature solution behind several trusted brands. Regulated industries and top analyst firms recognize eSignLive for its ability to balance the highest levels of security, compliance and auditability with ease-of-use to automate any process – from the simplest, internal signing workflow to the most complex, customer-facing transaction.

Available in the cloud and on-premises, and with full white-labelling capabilities, eSignLive supports an organization’s digital transformation strategy across the enterprise.

Trusted, like ASC by security-conscious organizations, eSignLive was selected for its visual audit trail capabilities and flexible deployment options, including a FedRAMP-compliant cloud for U.S. Federal government agencies, as well as eSignLive’s ability to be white-labelled within ASC’s source-to-contract solution suite. As such, eSignLive deepens ASC’s mission to supply its customers in highly regulated industries with scalable enterprise solutions that automate and simplify business processes and reduce risk while ensuring compliance across any line of business.

“ASC wanted to embed an e-signature service that was flexible, scalable and offered security and regulatory compliance for our customers, from small businesses to Fortune 100s,” said ASC founder and managing director, Shawn King. “In addition to meeting our other stringent criteria, only eSignLive could provide the ability to white-label its solution as well as a FedRAMP-compliant cloud service for our government customers.”

In addition, this fully embedded e-signature offering will include strong security features. With eSignLive, digital signature technology encrypts each signature, a visual audit trail captures the transaction, one-click verification embeds the audit trail in the document for easy verification and storage, and the entire document becomes tamper-evident and invalidates the signatures if any changes are detected between signers.

“Transacting digitally is increasingly about ensuring an experience your customers can trust, otherwise you risk confusion and low adoption when customers are presented with multiple brands or have to drop to a third-party platform or site to complete a transaction,” said eSignLive president, Tommy Petrogiannis.