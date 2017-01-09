Huawei announced Monday a partnership with business-driven security policy management company AlgoSec. Through this partnership, Huawei security integrates its full range of firewall-related solutions with AlgoSec’s security policy management solution to enable joint customers to streamline and automate security management operations, enhance visibility and improve security, compliance and business agility.

Through this integration, AlgoSec displays Huawei firewalls, including subnets and zones on its interactive network topology map, providing end-to-end visibility across the hybrid enterprise. With the integrated solution, users can manage the entire security policy, including change management, network-visualization and traffic simulations, policy and risk analysis, auditing and compliance reporting.

Additionally, AlgoSec provides real-time monitoring and alerting on changes to registered Huawei firewall rules to quickly uncover problems such as unauthorized or risky changes, and inefficient or unnecessary policies.

The integrated Huawei and AlgoSec solution will be available in the first quarter of this year.

AlgoSec can scale to support any large-scale heterogeneous distributed enterprise environment. In conjunction with Huawei’s next generation firewall, AlgoSec is a critical component to ensure a customer’s network is compliant for auditing purposes.

Huawei’s next generation firewall solution for the enterprise and data center is customized for large, medium and small enterprises. It resolves issues about border security, data transmission security and user access security and discovers abnormal traffic, behaviors and identifies advanced threats before there is any business damage.

AlgoSec delivers an automated solution for managing complex policies across firewalls and related security infrastructure, to streamline security operations and change management, ensure continuous compliance, and deliver a tighter security policy that offers better protection against cyber-attacks.

“We are pleased to partner with Huawei and deliver a joint solution that helps Huawei’s customers automate and simplify the management of their security policies, ensure continuous compliance and reduce costs,” said Philip Rugani, Senior VP Worldwide Sales at AlgoSec. “Huawei’s strong presence in Asia will help further increase our footprint across the region.”

“Huawei’s ever-expanding market share of firewall products around the globe has triggered an increasing need for firewall policy management,” said Liu Lizhu, security gateway general manager of Switch and Enterprise Gateway Product Line for Huawei. “The worldwide cooperation with our technology partner AlgoSec enables Huawei to help customers manage their firewalls efficiently while reducing the cost of operations and maintenance, increasing customer satisfaction and greatly improving the competitiveness of Huawei’s next-generation firewall products and solutions.”

In line with Huawei’s ‘being integrated’ strategy, the partnership between Huawei and AlgoSec will play an important role in helping enterprise customers improve their network security defense efficiency, at the same time as promoting the development of the wider security industry.