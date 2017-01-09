Oracle announced Monday availability of Oracle Retail Release 16 that empowers retailers to deliver unified consumer experiences across ecommerce and brick and mortar locations.

The new release reflects insights of Oracle’s global customer community regarding shared business challenges and over 100,000 development days invested through Oracle’s renowned research and development team, culminating in the retail industry’s advanced and mobile-enabled cloud services and on-premise solutions.

Oracle Retail recognizes the industry is in a period of migration to cloud technologies and has put in place a strategy that will support cloud and on-premise solutions, empowering customers to migrate to the cloud at a pace that meets their strategic needs.

“Access to retail-specific cloud services is a critical differentiator for brands to streamline operations, expand offerings and scale at a fast pace,” said Ray Carlin, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Retail. “With Oracle Retail Release 16, brands of all sizes can access best-in-class industry solutions through our world-class cloud services.”

Oracle extends its Oracle Retail Planning and Optimization technology to the cloud and enables retailers to reduce implementation costs with the Oracle Retail Planning Enterprise Cloud Service platform. The shift to next generation cloud-based planning capabilities allows retailers to plan by exception and scale when needed by paying for capacity used.

Oracle now offers over 33 Oracle Retail cloud services including its merchandising solution with documented best practices and automation of key process at a lower cost.

Oracle Retail Release 16 accelerates user productivity by leveraging persona-based dashboards at the core of the solution and highlighting opportunities that will impact service levels, inventory margins and key business metrics. These new persona-based dashboards empower users to be more efficient by surfacing key actions and metrics that are relevant to the user, driving increased productivity and ultimately empowering them.

The modern, user experience and mobile applications across Oracle Retail Merchandising Release 16 place business intelligence and analytics at the front of every process to enable collaboration & empower associates with context to make better & faster decisions.

With this release, Oracle Retail Merchandising is expanded to support Android and Apple devices which increase managerial productivity through exception-based reporting and transaction approvals. These additions extend existing buying, allocating, inventory management, sales auditing and invoice-matching capabilities to mobile devices.

Oracle Retail is also bridging the productivity gaps between online and traditional point of sale functionality, through mobile experiences that inspire store associates to engage consumers away from the register.

Also now available, the Oracle Retail Extension Module for Oracle Commerce allows retailers to deliver a common brand experience across all touch points by using Oracle Cloud Services to manage orders, optimize fulfillment decisions, and give everyone the same single view of customers across enterprises.

Oracle’s Xstore POS also enables retailers to help customers pick up, complete, or change purchases from any location by integrating with Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Software, Oracle Retail Order Broker and Oracle Retail Order Management System.

The mobile Oracle Retail Xstore Point of Service is also optimized to provide traditional web functionality like in-depth product details, ratings and reviews, and task management so associates are able to engage consumers away from the register with deep insights operating on the Oracle MICROS Family Workstation.

With this release, Oracle Retail Xstore now offers four different ways for store employees to engage – using a traditional fixed device, dockable tablets, tablets, and mobile. All use the same POS platform and provide full check out, CRM visibility, cross- and up-sell functionality, fulfillment, search, price check and loyalty program integration from any device.

“We optimized Oracle Retail Suite 16 for a mobile environment recognizing that old and new generations want to use consistent technology at home and at work,” said Jeff Warren, vice president product strategy at Oracle Retail. “Our platform is engineered to accelerate critical decision making through a powerful interface for managers and analysts that is built upon machine learning and data analytics.”