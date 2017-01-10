Avast Software, provider of digital security products for consumers and businesses, released Tuesday the 2017 editions of AVG’s products, AVG AntiVirus FREE, AVG Internet Security and AVG TuneUp.

Released less than 120 days after Avast’s acquisition of AVG, these new products combine the technologies of both Avast’s and AVG’s technology to deliver family-friendly, security protection combined with performance enhancements for customers’ PCs, and a clean, simple look and feel.

A free performance scan using AVG TuneUp has been integrated into the security products to help customers reduce data clutter and keep their PC running smoothly. The full AVG TuneUp product is enhanced with a completely new Software Updater tool which automatically checks and installs the latest updates for popular and critical PC applications to eliminate vulnerabilities, fix bugs and add new features.

People using the AVG AntiVirus FREE and AVG Internet Security products will now gain real-time protection against ‘zero-second’ malware thanks to CyberCapture, the company’s proprietary, cloud-based smart file scanner. The latest versions protect users from viruses and malware including ransomware, prevent hacking, secure web and email activities, and ensure that private data stays private. The new user interface makes it easy to install, navigate and manage from a single place.

The AVG AntiVirus Free aims to protect the rapid increase in the quantity and impact of cyber threats so that every PC receives real-time protection that updates people’s security automatically and keeps their computers free of viruses, spyware, ransomware, rootkits, Trojans, and other nasty malware. Using advanced artificial intelligence and real-time analysis, it stops even the newest threats from reaching users.

It also offers web & email protection that blocks unsafe links, downloads, and email attachments; and pushed priority updates which ensure immediate protection and was previously only available in the paid edition. It also comes in a new passive mode that allows people to personalize their security by allowing them to run two protection products together on their PC; and the new online shield, which scans for dangerous websites, links and downloads to keep users safe while they visit their favorite websites.

AVG Internet Security delivers ironclad protection, so that users can upgrade to AVG Internet Security which additionally stops hackers, protects private data and secures payments. The offering gives hacker protection to prevent cybercriminals from accessing users’ private files, photos, and passwords. It also allows users to encrypt and hide their most private photos and files, or permanently shred unwanted material.

ideal for browsing, shopping, or bank protection, AVG Internet Security blocks spam and scams, and helps people avoid fake copycat websites to prevent them from accidentally giving passwords or credit card numbers to the bad guy. It uses Avast Secure DNS to protect online payments made, includes anti-spam feature.

The new DNS feature verifies a website’s IP address using secure DNS servers to ensure the user is not being redirected to fake websites when shopping or banking online, therefore protecting people against fraud, scams and phishing attacks.

AVG TuneUp builds on its core strengths of clearing out unnecessary files and improving PC performance using patented technologies to update most used applications, like Skype, Adobe reader, Flash and Chrome, automatically and silently in the background. AVG customers can choose to rely on the automatic updates, or perform manual checks as desired.

AVG TuneUp’s patented enhanced Sleep Mode technology improves speed by putting unused applications to ‘sleep’ and only running the necessary ones. This reduces battery and network drain to a minimum so PCs perform like they are just out of the box.