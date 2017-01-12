Akitio released Wednesday its new Akitio Thunder3 Quad Mini, which is a four-bay, 2.5-inch, Thunderbolt 3 storage device designed for use with the new 2016 Apple MacBook Pro lineup (macOS) as well as Thunderbolt 3 Windows PCs.

Developed to handle the data protection and performance requirements for growing media libraries, the Thunder3 Quad Mini offers fast transfers with the added flexibility of a DisplayPort video output in a small and portable form factor.

This 4-bay storage enclosure is designed to house up to four 2.5-inch drives. With software RAID, four striped SSDs can reach data transfer speeds of up to 1375 MB per second while the Thunderbolt 3 interface provides sufficient bandwidth for additional 4K video signal streams and data transfers at the same time. An ultra durable aluminum casing provides efficient heat dissipation, plus an extra large rear fan keeps the drives cool during long hours of operation.

Thunderbolt 3 brings Thunderbolt to USB-C at speeds up to 40 Gbps, creating one compact port that delivers fast, most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device. For the first time, one computer port connects to Thunderbolt devices, every display, and billions of USB devices. A single cable now provides four times the data and twice the video bandwidth of any other cable, while also supplying power to bus-powered devices.

The AKiTiO Thunder3 Quad Mini has two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The second port operates the same as a Thunderbolt 3 computer port by supporting Thunderbolt 3 (up to 5 daisy chained), USB 3.1 (10 Gbps), and DisplayPort devices.

The dedicated DisplayPort connector makes it easy to connect an additional monitor to extend workspace and it will free up the second Thunderbolt 3 port for other Thunderbolt 3 (up to 5 daisy chained), USB 3.1 (10 Gbps), and DisplayPort devices.

The AKiTiO Thunder3 Quad Mini supports power delivery (PD) over USB-C, providing 15W of power to laptops like the MacBook Pro (late 2016) that support charging from a 5V/3A power source. This allows users to work with the external drive without the battery levels of laptop dropping even though the laptop is not plugged into any other power source.

Designed to house up to four 2.5-inch drives, the tray based system allows for easy installation and replacement of the hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs).

With Software RAID, the AKiTiO Thunder3 Quad Mini provides users the ability to edit and playback multiple streams of HD and/or 4K content with enough headroom to simultaneously daisy-chain additional monitors and storage devices.

The transfer speeds for this benchmark were obtained using the AJA System Test tool with 4GB test files at 5K resolution. These results closely reflect the real-world performance but the actual transfer rates can vary depending on the test environment

For traditional spinning hard disk drives (HDDs), the maximum transfer rate for a single drive (non-RAID) is around 100 MB/s. For this reason, even four striped drives max out at around 400 MB/s.

For solid state drives (SSDs), the SATA 6Gb/s interface allows each individual drive to run at full SATA-III speeds but the PCIe to SATA controller is limited to four PCIe 2.0 lanes (Gen2 x4). Due to this limitation, even though the Thunderbolt 3 interface is capable of speeds faster than that, the maximum transfer rate for a striped RAID set with four SSDs is about 1375 MB/s.

“New Apple MacBook Pro users have been clamoring for external Thunderbolt 3 storage solutions and we are proud to be able to deliver the industry’s first 2.5-inch storage device for both macOS and Windows. The Quad Mini will be especially useful for anyone dealing with large amounts of data such as 4K and 8K uncompressed video files,” said Richard Wright, VP of Sales & Marketing for Akitio. “At just $329, the Thunder3 Quad Mini is extremely affordable and will allow users to better store, transfer, save, protect, and edit their creative content while also freeing up valuable space on computers.”

The Thunder3 Quad Mini will be available in March for US$329.