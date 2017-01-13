Developer of Software Defined Storage (SDS) offerings, OSNEXUS announced Thursday QuantaStor SDS Data Migration Edition to help enterprises migrate and transport multiple terabytes of file, block and object storage between datacenters and on-premises sites using mobile hardware and a custom licensed edition of QuantaStor SDS.

QuantaStor SDS allows IT administrators to set up and manage complex open source scale-out file, block and object storage technologies with only a few mouse clicks for use cases including high-performance computing, big data, virtualization, and backup and archive.

Combining the power of QuantaStor SDS’ high-performance software defined storage platform with a secure mobile server, QuantaStor SDS Data Migration Edition can scale to over a petabyte of storage simply by linking appliances together as a grid for on-site data import and export. The data migration appliance also includes QuantaStor SDS’ end-to-end security coverage with protocol-level encryption, hardware and software disk drive encryption with Intel AES-NI technology and advanced user security featuring role-based access controls.

For migrating large amounts of data into or out of global data centers or on-premises sites, QuantaStor SDS Data Migration Edition is a fast, secure and cost-effective solution in lieu of transferring data via the Internet or WANs. The solution also ensures that data is securely and cost-effectively transferred when consolidating under-performing data centers or optimizing existing data centers with new servers and storage infrastructure.

For offline or online backups of large data quantities stored in datacenters or on-premises, QuantaStor SDS Data Migration Edition appliances can retrieve or move large amounts of data more quickly than over high-speed Internet or WANs. It can be used for sharing large amounts of data with customers or partners. Ideal use cases include on-site media and film production or content distribution.

“QuantaStor SDS Data Migration Edition solves the problem of cost-effectively moving large amounts of data into and out of datacenters or cloud environments while making it easy to copy, compress, encrypt and ship data anywhere at any time,” said Steve Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. “With our grid technology, data migration appliances scale to over a petabyte of mobile storage all managed as a single unit to ensure data is safe and secure whether in transit, in the cloud or on-site.”

Last month, OSNEXUS announced that its QuantaStor Software Defined Storage (SDS) solution has achieved VMware Ready status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process QuantaStor SDS version 4.0 has achieved VMware’s high level of endorsement and is supported on VMware vSphere 6.5 for production environments.

By using QuantaStor SDS with vSphere 6.5, organizations can deploy highly-available block storage that delivers consistent performance with minimal downtime for mission-critical desktop and server virtualization deployments as well as databases and online transaction processing applications.