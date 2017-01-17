Storage company Buffalo Americas announced Tuesday the availability of the new TeraStation 3010 series of NAS solutions. The TS3010 series are ideal for use by small businesses and professional users that need cost effective, easy-to-use file sharing and network storage.

The TS3010 was designed to meet the needs of small dental and medical practices, insurance agencies, accounting professionals and other SMBs who require speed, reliability and security at an economical price. Available in 2-bay and 4-bay desktop models and a 4-bay rackmount model, the TS3010 comes with a high performance 1.4GHz Annapurna dual-core processor and 1 GB DDR3 RAM.

It also includes NAS-grade hard drives designed for always-on NAS devices, with storage capacity from 4TB up to 16TB, and comes supported by Windows, Windows Server and Mac OS.

All three models in the TS3010 series provide the security of RAID data protection. Buffalo’s unique Boot Authentication feature ensures the TS3010 series is only accessible on authorized networks; while data encryption ensures only the right people can read data.

The data replication feature allows for easy backup to other on-site or remote devices, with integrated support for backing up to cloud services such as Amazon S3 or Dropbox Business provides advanced data protection.

A lock on the front panel ensures the physical security of TS3010, preventing theft of hard drives. Buffalo also provides a Kensington security slot so the TS3010 can be secured with a lockable cable.

“We understand many SMBs don’t have a dedicated IT person,” said Ben DeLaurier, Director of Americas Support at Buffalo Americas. “Our service team is prepared to help a customer select the right solution for their business. We’ll make the technology more understandable, and we’re ready to serve in a consultative role to customers. We stand by 24/7 to help with questions before, during and after installation. Our primary goal is to help our customers to be successful.”

“The TS3010 series of NAS devices is the perfect solution for organizations with up to 25 users that want to protect their data using a reliable and easy-to-use device,” said Bill Rhodes, Director of Channel Sales. “The TS3010 series provides many of the same features as our more robust NAS solutions, so small businesses can store, retrieve and protect their data in the same ways as larger businesses at a lower cost. The TS3010 series is an ideal entry point for network storage. As storage needs increase, customers can easily upgrade and expand their storage with Buffalo.”