Cavium announced Tuesday that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has recently launched new I/O adapters providing server and storage connectivity to HPE ProLiant and Apollo Gen9 servers based on Cavium’s QLogic Fibre Channel and Ethernet technology. Available now, the HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 4-port 536FLR-T Adapter and the HPE StoreFabric SN1600Q 32GFC HBA enable enterprise, telco and cloud applications to be accelerated while reducing deployment cost.

HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 4-port 536FLR-T Adapter provides 4-port 10GBASE-T connectivity which is automatically backward compatible with 1GbE networks. It supports both iSCSI and FCoE storage offloads that conserve server CPU resources giving applications headroom and increasing virtual machine density.

The offering also includes Advanced Server Virtualization features that include Single Root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) for low latency high performance virtual workloads, and delivers acceleration for networking virtualization with stateless offloads for tunneling protocols including NVGRE, VXLAN and GRE.

The HPE StoreFabric SN1600Q 32GFC Host Bus Adapter is initial Gen 6 32GFC offering in the HPE portfolio. This new adapter based on QLogic 2700 series adapter technology provides HPE customers with twice the bandwidth and improves database performance with 50 to 80 percent more IOPS at common database block sizes when compared to Gen 5 16GFC offerings.

The HPE StoreFabric SN1600Q 32GFC HBA is available in both single and dual-port offerings and is shipped by HPE with SFP+ optics included. The QLogic StorFusion technology and integration with Brocade Gen 5 and Gen 6 Fibre Channel switches and directors simplify SAN deployment and improve uptime.

With built-in support for HPE Smart SAN for HPE 3PAR within these adapters provides fully automated SAN fabric orchestration and management directly from HPE 3PAR StoreServ flash arrays, saving hours of manual effort and reducing risk due to human error or network changes, HPE has qualified this adapter to work in select Microsoft Windows Server and Linux environments and has a strong roadmap of upcoming operating system qualifications.

Its integration with HPE management utilities like iLO and System Upgrade Manager (SUM) as well as by QLogic QConvergeConsole software utility and VMware plugin available for download.

The HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 4-port 536FLR-T Adapter is the first 4-port 10GbE offering available for the HPE ProLiant and Apollo Gen9 servers and is designed in HPE’s unique Flexible LOM form factor with 10GBASE-T connections that utilize low cost Cat6a cables and RJ-45 connections. Eliminating the need for expensive 10GbE SFP+ optic greatly reduces the deployment costs for HPE customers. The HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 4-port 536FLR-T adapter provides standard Ethernet NIC connectivity and is backward compatible with 1GbE for HPE servers.

“Cavium is a leading provider for I/O connectivity for a broad range of HPE servers,” said Raghib Hussain, chief operating officer, Cavium. “The introduction of QLogic FastLinQ 4-port 10GBASE-T technology brings low cost Ethernet connectivity, while the Gen 6 Fibre Channel 32GFC adapter delivers a high performance and reliable storage interconnect for world class HPE server infrastructure. This is an important milestone in enabling Enterprise datacenters and service providers to increase operational efficiency and application performance enabling an agile IT infrastructure.”

“As customers modernize their data centers by deploying a hybrid infrastructure, they are looking for versatile solutions,” said Tom Lattin, Vice President of Server Options for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “The HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 4-port 536FLR-T Adapter provides an affordable upgrade path from 1GBASE-T to 10GBASE-T to accelerate our customers’ networking dependent applications from the datacenter to the cloud.”