Infrastructure management company Opengear announced Monday four Remote Site Gateway models have been added to its product line. Building on the success of the original Remote Site Gateway, these new models offer between four and eight console ports, introduce redundant gigabit Ethernet, and provide built-in SFP connectivity and a PSTN modem for out-of-band dial-up access to remote sites.

The new Remote Site Gateway solutions also feature upgraded CPU, expanded memory, and more internal storage than the previous ACM5000 series. Computers and communications equipment can now be found in the most remote and obscure places where there will rarely be technical staff. This shift makes it necessary for IT admins to have the ability to manage and monitor network devices remotely.

With the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) technologies drive the proliferation of remote devices, the complexity of distributed networks continues to increase.

For enterprises, the proposition of placing network administrators at every remote site or branch office to maintain critical IT infrastructure is both expensive and impractical. At the same time, relying on technician visits to resolve network issues requires paying high travel and maintenance costs. Prolonged outages are common, but network failures that lead to any length of downtime can result in loss of revenue and damage to reputation.

To meet this challenge, Opengear’s newest Remote Site Gateways are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing equipment at enterprise branch offices and remote sites, automatically identifying and remediating issues at the network edge before failures occur.

All Remote Site Gateways feature Opengear’s Smart OOB. The embedded technology enables secure access and monitoring of network, power, and server infrastructure, and ensures remote availability of critical equipment even when a primary connection goes offline. SmartOOB raises secure remote access and management to a new level. It helps to move intelligence to the network edge for smarter real time decision-making, while integrating the features needed to turn up locations and to monitor, control and troubleshoot all critical infrastructure at all local and remote sites, even if the network is down.

Everything can be monitored at the remote sites — from applications, computers and networking equipment to security cameras, power supplies, smoke alarms and door sensors. The centralized management solutions can be programmed to automatically alert and respond to events, ensuring uninterrupted availability for remote networks.

With Smart OOB, the need for expensive truck rolls or onsite staff is eliminated, as proactive analysis provides administrators anywhere in the world with immediate notifications when fault conditions arise. This analysis includes Smart OOB’s built-in Auto-Response feature, capable of automatically remediating common issues using event-based custom scripts.

The Remote Site Gateway includes advanced automation capabilities that feature Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) and Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP), enabling automatic bare-metal configuration of remote equipment without on-site intervention. This drastically reduces the time and resources required to set up a new installation, and continues the trend towards increased automation.

“Opengear continues to offer the broadest range of out-of-band solutions, from a 96-port console server with ZTP and LLDP built for large data center applications, to the Resilience Gateway range — with embedded Failover to Cellular — that maximizes accessibility in remote locations,” said Gary Marks, CEO, Opengear. “Our expanded line of Remote Site Gateways boosts network resilience by providing IT staff with secure and comprehensive remote access to critical infrastructure. With integrated Smart OOB in every device providing automatic monitoring and remediation of network issues, it’s more efficient and more cost-effective than putting — or sending — a technician on site. Opengear’s Remote Site Gateways enable enterprises to ensure network uptime and maintain system health at remote locations from anywhere.”

Last November, Opengear extended its console server product line alongside new additions to its management team. The company’s versatile selection of network management products and capabilities now includes the 96-port CM7196A console server, designed to meet the needs of enterprises managing a high density of network devices in data centers and at remote sites.

With the availability of the CM7196A, Opengear has expanded its console server options to offer customers anywhere from 4 to 96 ports, with integrated USB and Ethernet connections. The product line continues to deliver an array of built-in features that make out-of-band management more intelligent, proactive and effective. These include Smart OOB, which automatically monitors system health and environmental conditions to detect faults before issues arise, as well as embedded cellular connectivity and Failover to Cellular for strengthening network resilience whenever primary connections fail. The full suite of Opengear solutions also offers Zero Touch Provisioning, eliminating manual configuration when deploying new Opengear devices over a network.