Innodisk, vendor of flash, memory and peripheral modules for industrial and embedded systems, unveiled Wednesday its smallest RAID 1 solution. As embedded systems and devices became smaller, there are more small form factor storage devices that include 2.5-inch, mSATA and M.2 SSDs that can be used as boot-up disks or data disks in small systems.

Innodisk iRAID is a software tool for RAID cards. It simplifies the configuration and management of Innodisk’s RAID controller and provides a user-friendly interface that can be used in different types of systems.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Innodisk supports clients globally with engineering support and sales teams in mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

The iRAID software tool is suitable for RAID cards including ELPS-32R1 that provides PCIe x4 and support M.2 SSD; E2SS-32R1 /E2SS-32R2 provides 2.5-inch form factor and supports mSATA and M.2 SSD; EMPS-32R1 provides mPCIe interface and supports SATA SSD; and EMSS-32R1 provides mSATA interface and supports SATA SSD.

Small industrial or embedded systems usually have small-size, small-capacity embedded storage. For data security and installation of the operating system, it is difficult to have a quick and simple backup solution. In order to prevent disk failure, Innodisk’s embedded RAID 1 solution can achieve real-time synchronization of information to ensure service continuity.

Furthermore, with the purpose of allowing users to monitor the status of the RAID card at any time, the RAID 1 embedded expansion card provides a set of Windows management tools, called iRAID.

In addition to monitoring RAID card status, iRAID provides e-mail notifications for abnormal conditions and specified events. iRAID, used with Innodisk’s SSDs for full SMART information, gives users complete control over their SSDs.

The Innodisk RAID card series with iRAID is currently available.

Innodisk introduced last July two new series of SSDs featuring its L3architecture is for the newest Marvell NAND controller. These SSDs have a prolonged lifespan with exceptional performance and reliability. The SATA 3ME4 and PCIe 3ME series are designed for industrial application.

Innodisk’s L3 architecture is L2 architecture multiplied LDPC (Low Density Parity Check). L2 (Long Life) architecture is a 4K mapping algorithm that reduces WAF and features a real-time wear leveling algorithm to provide high performance and enhance endurance.

LDPC, a powerful ECC technology, is now being used in MLC NAND flash memory to increase reliability, ensuring the L3 architecture’s performance and endurance. In addition, Innodisk’s industrial-oriented firmware provides a flexible customization service, making it perfect for a variety of industrial applications.