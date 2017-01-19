Barracuda announced Wednesday its new Vulnerability Remediation Service, a cloud-based solution that makes it easier for organizations of any size to deploy comprehensive web application security with minimal administrative overhead.

Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service automates security policy enforcement with on-demand or scheduled scanning and automatic remediation of web application vulnerabilities, simplifying security operations for DevOps teams especially as application developers look to leverage the agility and elasticity of public cloud platforms.

Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service enables administrators to find, automatically fix and continuously monitor web application vulnerabilities, creating more agile workflow processes, increased efficiency, and ultimately reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The service can be used for applications deployed on-premises, or in hybrid or cloud-only environments.

Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service alleviates pressure on DevOps teams by integrating security directly into the application development process. The automated security policy configuration created by the Vulnerability Remediation Service can be applied across any number of Web Application Firewall instances.

The Barracuda Web Application Firewall provides robust security against targeted and automated attacks. OWASP attacks like SQL Injections and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) are automatically identified and logged. Administrators have the ability to set granular controls on response, allowing them to block, throttle, redirect, or perform a number of other actions.

Advanced DDoS protection capabilities allow administrators to distinguish real users from botnets through the use of heuristic fingerprinting and IP reputation, allowing them to block, throttle, or challenge suspicious traffic. It offers integrated IP reputation intelligence that combines real-time situational insights and historical intelligence to secure against application DDoS using a variety of risk assessment techniques such as application-centric thresholds, protocol checks, session integrity, active and passive client challenges, historical client reputation blacklists, geo-location, and anomalous idle-time detection.

The service includes automated vulnerability detection by scheduling regular or on-demand scanning of websites and applications to find vulnerabilities; and delivers an automated view of vulnerability landscape to constantly monitor with comprehensive reporting to learn about the threats posed by discovered vulnerabilities and associated risks.

The service also comes with automated remediation that automatically creates security configurations customized to specific applications and vulnerabilities, eliminating errors in manual configuration, maximizing security and reducing false positives.

“We trust Barracuda’s Web Application Firewall to protect critical applications,” said Mark Aston, regional account director at DG Technology Consulting LLC. “We are excited about the new Vulnerability Remediation Service. The ability to easily detect vulnerabilities and apply remediation policies automatically is a huge step forward in simplifying a web application security strategy, and we look forward to rolling it out to our customers.”