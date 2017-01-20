Microsoft released this week its Azure Service Bus Messaging with deep feature set available anywhere in public cloud infrastructure. The Azure Service Bus broker infrastructure, available in all global Azure regions and the Azure Government cloud, processes nearly 500 Billion message transactions per month. Each cluster in these regions is backed by as many as hundreds of compute cores, terabytes of memory, and Petabytes of backing storage capacity, exceeding the cluster deployment scale of any commercial or open source broker.

The Azure Premium Messaging tier provides performance predictability and further enhanced reliability by reserving processing resources on a per customer basis inside an environment that provides all the management and cost advantages of cloud scale.

As a transactional broker that builds on the ISO/IEC standard AMQP 1.0 protocol, Service Bus provides a basis for commercial and financial workloads. It provides strong assurances on message delivery and message retention, with SLA-backed, and sustainably achieved availability and reliability rates unmatched in the industry at its functional depth and scale.

Service Bus is a multi-tenant cloud service, which means that the service is shared by multiple users. Each user, such as an application developer, creates a namespace, then defines the communication mechanisms she needs within that namespace.

Within a namespace, clients can use one or more instances of four different communication mechanisms, each of which connects applications in a different way. The choices include queues, which allow one-directional communication; topics, which provide one-directional communication using subscriptions-a single topic can have multiple subscriptions; and relays, which provide bi-directional communication. Unlike queues and topics, a relay doesn’t store in-flight messages; it’s not a broker. Instead, it just passes them on to the destination application.

When creating a queue, topic, or relay, clients must give it a name. Combined with the name of the namespace, this name creates a unique identifier for the object. Applications can provide this name to Service Bus, then use that queue, topic, or relay to communicate with one another.

To use any of these objects in the relay scenario, Windows applications can use Windows Communication Foundation (WCF). For queues and topics, Windows applications can use Service Bus-defined messaging APIs. To make these objects easier to use from non-Windows applications, Microsoft provides SDKs for Java, Node.js, and other languages.

The future of hybrid cloud computing in Azure is twofold. Microsoft offers global services and capabilities with open protocols that can be composed with and leveraged by on-premises services run anywhere, and it can license the software backing these services for on-premises delivery on top of Azure Stack.

This strategy is also guiding the future for Azure Service Bus Messaging and all other capabilities delivered by the Messaging team, which includes Azure Event Hubs and Azure Relay.

Microsoft Azure’s strengths lay in building and running robust cloud-scale systems that deal with high-volume, high-velocity, consolidated message flows in and through the cloud, via Azure Service Bus Messaging, Azure Relay, and Azure Event Hubs.

Microsoft expects that “hybrid” also means collaboration and integration to create a “better together” story of a healthy messaging platform ecosystem that fills all the niches across IT and IoT, which leverages public cloud as a backplane and integration surface.

Microsoft continues to invest in advancing the AMQP and MQTT protocols in OASIS and working with organizations, such as the OPC Foundation, in vertical industries to establish a solid set of choices for messaging protocol standards.

Based on that standards foundation, Microsoft is looking towards collaborating with many vendors and communities to build specialized messaging infrastructure, creating federation bridges and integration into and through Azure and Azure Stack. The timeline for availability of our services on Azure Stack will be announced at a future date.