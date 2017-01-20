Oracle announced Thursday that it signed an agreement to acquire Apiary, to create comprehensive API Integration Cloud by adding the API design and governance solution. The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently. Oracle’s existing API Integration Cloud allows companies to secure, consume, monetize, and analyze APIs. Apiary provides the front-end solution for designing, creating and governing APIs and the combination will deliver the most complete API creation and management platform in the cloud.

Oracle and Apiary will help companies thrive in the digital economy by comprehensively managing connectivity complexity and API proliferation. Apiary has helped companies create hundreds of thousands of APIs and products that their customers and partners love to use. APIFlow spans the API creation lifecycle, including design, governance, testing, and documentation, while supporting API Blueprint and OpenAPI industry standards.

Apiary's APIFlow solution provides the framework and tools for developing application programming interfaces (APIs) that share enterprise services and data and help create modern, cloud-based applications and experiences.

The Apiary team is expected to join Oracle, bringing significant knowledge and capabilities to Oracle.

“Oracle’s API Integration Cloud enables companies to secure, consume, monetize, and analyze APIs,” said Amit Zavery, senior vice president for integration cloud at Oracle. “With Apiary, Oracle will also provide customers advanced capabilities to design and govern API’s, allowing companies to manage the entire API lifecycle and deliver integrated applications.”

“Oracle customers will have unique access to a comprehensive API management platform providing control and increased agility, enabling them to focus on innovation,” said Jakub Nešetřil, founder and CEO, Apiary. “We are excited to join Oracle and bring even more value to customers as part of Oracle’s Integration Cloud.”