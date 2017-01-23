IBM Security announced Monday plans to acquire Agile 3 Solutions, a developer of software used by the C-Suite and senior executives to better visualize, understand and manage risks associated with the protection of sensitive data. Financial terms were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close within several weeks.

The addition of Agile 3 Solutions’ capabilities to IBM Security’s portfolio adds an intuitive tool to improve C-Suite decision making as businesses prepare to defend themselves against cybercrime.

Agile 3 Solutions will augment the IBM Data Security Services portfolio of offerings, adding technology and deep industry expertise to help clients around the world build, implement, and manage their critical data protection programs.

The acquisition also builds on the growth of IBM’s end-to-end Guardium data security and protection platform, which helps analyze the risk associated with sensitive data, monitor and protect sensitive data at rest and in motion, and adapt to changes in the IT environment – including adding new users, new technologies, and accommodating new volumes and types of data.

IBM also announced its intent to acquire Ravy Technologies, a subcontractor of Agile 3 Solutions.

Agile 3 Solutions, a San Francisco-based, privately held company, provides business leaders with a comprehensive, business-friendly dashboard and intuitive data risk control center to help uncover, analyze, and visualize data-related business risks, so they can take action to proactively protect their business.

Upon completion of the acquisition, IBM will offer Agile 3 Solutions’ technology through IBM Data Security Services and also plans to integrate Agile 3 Solutions’ capabilities into its data protection software IBM Guardium .

IBM Security Guardium is a comprehensive data security platform that provides a full range of capabilities – from discovery and classification of sensitive data to vulnerability assessment to data and file activity monitoring to masking, encryption, blocking, alerting and quarantining to protect sensitive data.

Guardium helps secure sensitive data across a range of environments – from databases to big data, cloud, file systems and more. Guardium also provides automated analysis to quickly uncover internal and external risks to sensitive data. The solution also adapts to changes in the IT environment – whether that includes adding new users, requiring more scalability, or adding new technologies.

As cybersecurity has become a board-level issue, there is a growing need for the C-suite and the Board to understand their security posture through the lens of business risk, not just the technical security data and metrics. Business leaders must be equipped to make risk-based decisions and prioritize investments toward the cybersecurity readiness and resilience.

In fact, Gartner predicted that “by 2017, 80% of IT risk and security organizations will report metrics to non-IT executive decision makers; however, only 20% will be considered useful by the target audience.

“After thousands of client engagements, we’ve seen security move from the back office to the front office and now to the board room,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, general manager at IBM Security. “Adding Agile 3 Solutions to the IBM Security immune system of capabilities gives our team the ability to not only protect critical data, but demonstrate why it is at risk, and how to remediate that risk. Knowing what your crown jewel data is, and understanding its susceptibility to exploitation via external or insider threats, is an imperative for any organization.”

“Having worked closely with IBM Security as a business partner, our team is excited by the opportunity to join the leader in enterprise security,” said Raghu Varadan, founder and CEO of Agile 3 Solutions. “Our mission has been to bring the C-Suite into the security decision making process on their terms. Now with IBM Security, we’re bringing together the ability to not only influence decisions but to take action to protect business critical data.”

Agile 3 Solutions marks the 20th security-related company IBM has acquired as part of a series of investments to deepen its expertise as the world’s largest enterprise security company. IBM Security has hired approximately 1,900 security experts since 2015, and has invested in innovative new programs to help the industry collaborate to battle cybercrime, including IBM’s X-Force Exchange and the IBM Security App Exchange.