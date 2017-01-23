StoneFly is rolling out the third generation of its Unified Storage and Server (USS) series of appliances that allows users to consolidate data center needs into one redundant and highly available appliance. The product redefines simplicity by delivering virtualization, compute and storage in an agile, scalable, easy to manage hyper-converged infrastructure solution.

Available as a single easy-to-manage appliance, the hyper-converged infrastructure greatly accelerates time to market by enabling customers to go from power-on to virtual machine conception within a few minutes. By using a virtualized framework, users can completely utilize their entire hardware and thus be rewarded with reduction in power and cooling costs.

Headquartered in California, StoneFly is a wholly owned business unit of Dynamic Network Factory and a VMware technology partner that was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. Dynamic Network Factory is a manufacturer of high-performance network attached storage, storage area networks, RAID and iSCSI systems.

“StoneFly USS is an all-in-one appliance which can easily integrate and be fully managed by VMware vCenter or Microsoft Hyper-V within a customer’s virtual environment,” said Mo Tahmasebi, president and CEO for StoneFly. “It offers peace of mind to users with a strong roadmap for performance, scalability and enterprise compatibility”.

StoneFly hyper-converged USS appliances employ StoneFly’s proprietary SCVM Virtual SAN Storage appliance software which is driven by its patented StoneFusion network storage operating system. SCVM allows users to provision their storage as block-level storage (iSCSI, Fibre Channel, Infiniband), object-based storage, or as file-based storage (Scale out NAS) to virtual machines hosted on the appliance as well as to physical or virtual host servers on the network.

SCVM also provides data services like snapshot, encryption, thin provisioning with space reclamation, tiered storage architecture, synchronous replication (campus mirroring), asynchronous replication, and support for public clouds such as Microsoft Azure, VMware vCloud or private cloud connectors.

StoneFly’s data deduplication capability allows users to fit between five times and 137 times more data within the same storage footprint without reducing overall performance.

The StoneFly USS also can be used as gateway to convert existing NetApp, EMC, Dell and other legacy storage into unified advanced iSCSI, Fibre Channel SAN or NAS storage. Once the storage volumes have been provisioned by the USS appliance, they can adopt StoneFly’s numerous advanced data storage management features.

Since StoneFly USS appliances incorporate an industry standard embedded hypervisor (VMware vSphere or Microsoft Hyper-V), users have the ability to create additional virtual storage or servers as needed and migrate their existing physical or virtual Windows and Linux servers to run directly on the USS appliance.

USS flexibility replaces the “fixed hardware model” approach of the past with on-demand resource allocation (such as CPU, memory, storage etc.) based on the user’s application needs. This helps in bringing uniformity and simplicity into data center environments while maximizing hardware utilization and reducing the footprint to run many more applications.

The StoneFly USS supports Infiniband, up to 16Gb Fibre Channel, and up to 10Gb Ethernet network connections with up to 8 ports per node

StoneFly hyper-converged Unified Storage & Server appliances not only help in consolidating and modernizing customer’s data centers, but can also be used to perform testing and development, modernize backup, and implement disaster recovery.

With StoneFly USS, users can spin up a virtual machine at a mirror or remote site, restore a deleted, corrupted or infected file, recover from up to 2520 points-in-time, restore an entire appliance, perform bare metal recovery of the primary appliance from a mirror or remote appliance, and spin up replica VMs at a mirror or remote appliance for DR testing and compliance.

For better availability, StoneFly USS-HA and Voyager WX SAN + NAS appliances are designed with clustered storage controllers and active-active RAID controllers. This architecture allows extreme scalability from 6 up to 4320 drives per appliance providing the flexibility to start small and scale up to 4 petabytes of tiered (SAS and SSD) storage.

StoneFly brings in next generation data center infrastructure that delivers cloud-like economics and agility, but with the credibility of security and reliability of on-premise solutions.