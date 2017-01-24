HPE announced on Monday a definitive agreement to acquire Cloud Cruiser, vendor of cloud consumption analytics software that enables customers to manage and optimize public, private and hybrid cloud usage and spend. Cloud Cruiser will help accelerate HPE’s Flexible Capacity offering, a high-growth component of the Technology Services portfolio.

HPE and Cloud Cruiser will jointly transform IT organizations, providing the Flexible Capacity solutions to help IT organizations spend less time on day-to-day operations and more time on innovation. This acquisition marks additional investment in HPE Flexible Capacity, to further differentiate and strengthen this high growth service.

Founded in 2010 and based in San Jose, Cloud Cruiser offers an IT infrastructure consumption analytics application that provides clear insight into IT usage and spend and helps customers more effectively plan and manage their IT systems.

HPE Flexible Capacity is a strategic and high-growth component of HPE’s Technology Services portfolio, which gives offers customers on-premise IT infrastructure with cloud economics. It enables users to manage IT infrastructure in their own data center but pay for it as-a-service. This reduces the risk of organizations investing too much – or too little – in IT, eliminates unused capacity, and frees up valuable IT resources for new value-adding projects.

In other words, Flexible Capacity is a unique consumption model for IT that gives organizations the freedom to try new projects, fail fast without penalty, and support growth if they succeed.

A critical piece of HPE Flexible Capacity is measurement – the ability to accurately meter and bill for customers’ consumption of IT– that differentiates Flexible Capacity from other offers.

Cloud Cruiser’s consumption analytics offerings enable enterprises such as Accenture, KPN, and TD Bank to measure, analyze, optimize and control their usage and spend in private, public and hybrid cloud environments. As a Cloud Cruiser customer, HPE has seen the value that Cloud Cruiser’s technology creates by enabling HPE Flexible Capacity to meter and bill for usage of on-premise IT infrastructure in a pay-as-you-go model.

By continuing to enhance the Cloud Cruiser platform and SaaS app Cloud Cruiser 16, more tightly integrating it into HPE Flexible Capacity and leveraging the deep domain expertise of the Cloud Cruiser team, HOE will aim to accelerate the adoption of consumption-based IT offerings and simplify hybrid IT for customers.

Last September, Cloud Cruiser released new capabilities on its Cloud Cruiser 16 SaaS application which allows customers to maximize their cloud spending and optimize services consumption. Cloud Cruiser 16 provides rich reporting and analytics for hybrid cloud consumption and costs which eliminates waste, controls spending, and drives business agility and value.

With these new optimization capabilities, customers can now predict future spend with a high degree of confidence and determine exactly which services and which provider they should select.