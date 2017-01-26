Unisys Corp. launched Wednesday of a new set of cyber resilience services to help clients plan for crises related to cyberattacks by simulating real-world threats and using them to develop avoidance and response policies and procedures.

To develop its new service, Unisys customized U.S. Department of Defense cyber wargaming methodology, blended it with standards published by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology and adapted it for use by business and government clients. Unisys quickly identifies the “most likely,” “most dangerous” and “out-of-the-box/it will never happen” potential challenges to the participants’ operations.

Unisys offers three highly-structured resilience service options, depending on the needs of the client, ranging from initial to complex engagements. All options are built on proven Unisys intellectual property, and are customized and applied to the specific needs of clients by experienced practitioners, focusing on business, technology and human risk elements.

Unisys also helps assess the client’s preparedness to manage a crisis event as well as the completeness of its incident response plan.

Participants then organize into teams to achieve event objectives while responding to a series of operational and environmental condition changes. At the end of the engagement, Unisys provides a detailed blueprint to the client, including an analysis of the exercise and actionable recommendations.

The Unisys resilience testing and planning team is led by Global Director John Bone, a retired Army colonel and former chief of the Wargaming, Concept Development, and Irregular Warfare Center for the U.S. Joint Forces Command. In that position, Bone led the development and delivery of numerous wargames, including one involving 16 U.S. governmental agencies and NATO to plan a crisis response to transnational organized criminal, state and non-state efforts to destabilize local and regional governments.

Based on his extensive experience, Bone and his team are bringing that expertise to Unisys clients via the new resilience services.

“The stakes are extremely high for executives responsible for averting any crisis that can result in brand damage, market devaluation or loss of customers,” said Tom Patterson, chief trust officer, Unisys. “Unisys resilience services are part of our complete portfolio of security services, including customized consulting, advanced products including Unisys Stealth and ClearPath Forward, efficient managed services and trusted solutions across both physical and cyber security.”

“Unisys resilience wargaming is differentiated by our people, programs and trusted partner relationships, so the results are both immediate and ongoing,” Bone said. “Working at the client’s comfort level, we collaborate to understand their challenges; build wargame scenarios that align with their real-world threats; and lead, monitor and analyze exercises based on those scenarios. Then we provide honest, actionable feedback to help them improve.”