Semiconductor company Cavium announced Tuesday that a broad portfolio of its next generation QLogic Fibre Channel and Ethernet technologies are now available on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Synergy Composable Infrastructure blade server platform.

HPE Synergy is the initial platform architected for Composable Infrastructure — built from the ground up to bridge traditional and new IT with the agility, speed and continuous delivery needed for applications.

Cavium QLogic is the leading I/O innovator with HPE on the HPE Synergy platform and is the exclusive provider of 10GbE and 20GbE I/O with the HPE Synergy 2820C and HPE Synergy 3820C Converged Network Adapters (CNAs). QLogic technology also provides 16Gb Fibre Channel connectivity for HPE Synergy customers with the HPE Synergy 3830C 16Gb FC Adapter. In addition, QLogic FastLinQ Ethernet technology provides the internal networking within the HPE Synergy frame with the QLogic 57840S ASIC LOM on the HPE Synergy Composer modules, which delivers the necessary scalability and flexibility required to build the composable infrastructure and provides iSCSI SAN connectivity within the HPE Synergy frame.

Cavium QLogic I/O Technologies for HPE Synergy include the HPE Synergy 2820C 10Gb Converged Network Adapter, which is a key element in HPE Composable fabric connecting pools of compute resources to networks with reliable, high-performing converged 10Gbps Ethernet connectivity. With Flex-10 Technology, it converges Ethernet and FCoE onto a single connection simplifying hardware and reducing costs. Concurrent with storage I/O functionality this adapter also enables single root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) capabilities for networking functions.

The HPE Synergy 3820C 10/20Gb Converged Network Adapter is another key element in HPE Composable fabric connecting pools of compute resources to networks with reliable, high-performing converged 10Gb or 20Gb Ethernet connectivity. With Flex-20 Technology, the Synergy 3820C converges Ethernet, iSCSI and FCoE onto a single connection, simplifying hardware management and reducing costs by up to 60 percent. The Synergy 3820C is an ideal choice for any virtualized or converged data center.

Designed for the HPE Synergy Composable fabric, HPE Synergy 3830C 16Gb Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapter connects Synergy compute resource pools to SANs over 16Gb native Fibre Channel (FC) fabrics. It provides high-performance connectivity to HPE Synergy Virtual Connect FC Modules and Brocade FC Switch Modules. The Synergy 3830C supports advanced virtualization, security, port isolation, dynamic power management and low CPU utilization features.

QLogic StorFusion technology built in the Synergy 3830C integrates with Brocade Gen 5 16Gb FC fabrics enabling rapid deployment and orchestration, advanced diagnostic and improved reliability and resiliency for HPE Synergy frames connecting to shared SAN storage. Doubling the I/O performance of 8Gb FC HBAs, the Synergy 3830C is ideal for FC storage intensive workloads.

Cavium QLogic 57840S ASIC LOM on the HPE Synergy Composer modules which utilizes the QLogic NIC partitioning (NPAR) technology to virtualize the physical connections within the HPE Synergy Composer which in turn delivers the necessary scalability and flexibility required to build the composable infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Cavium announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has recently launched new I/O adapters providing server and storage connectivity to HPE ProLiant and Apollo Gen9 servers based on Cavium’s QLogic Fibre Channel and Ethernet technology.

The HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 4-port 536FLR-T Adapter and the HPE StoreFabric SN1600Q 32GFC HBA enable enterprise, telco and cloud applications to be accelerated while reducing deployment cost.

HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 4-port 536FLR-T Adapter provides 4-port 10GBASE-T connectivity which is automatically backward compatible with 1GbE networks. It supports both iSCSI and FCoE storage offloads that conserve server CPU resources giving applications headroom and increasing virtual machine density.

The expanded suite of Fibre Channel and Ethernet-based adapters for HPE Synergy are available and shipping.