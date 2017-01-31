Automated, scalable and secure networks company Juniper Networks, announced Tuesday its Unite Cloud data center framework that gives enterprises the end-to-end solutions to simplify the creation and management of hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

As part of Juniper Networks Unite, a secure, agile enterprise architecture, Unite Cloud is designed to reduce the total cost of ownership while increasing long-term return on investments.

In addition to Juniper’s existing comprehensive data center solutions, Unite Cloud also includes an enhanced Junos Space Network Director management application that leverages advanced automation to analyze and control data centers, the new Juniper Networks QFX5110 switch with 100 Gigabit (GB) capabilities to scale with evolving bandwidth demands, and the new Juniper Networks Contrail JumpStart service offerings that help enterprises rapidly deploy technologies at lower risk to embrace the cloud seamlessly.

The modern data center has many virtualized elements and spreads across multiple geographies and cloud environments. Building and managing this environment — while keeping costs down — is incredibly complex and calls for a secure, simple and open data center architecture that will continue to meet evolving needs.

Juniper’s Unite Cloud addresses this challenge by providing enterprises the required building blocks to manage public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, scale with evolving business needs and support the deployment of new applications, services and technologies.

The Unite Cloud solutions unveiled today complement the previously announced Unite Campus and Unite Cloud-Enabled Branch solutions to further broaden the Unite architecture, the industry’s most comprehensive architecture to help customers build and manage complex enterprise environments.

Announced in 2015, Juniper Unite, an architecture for the entire enterprise including data center, campus and branch with coherent management, allows organizations to design and build network infrastructures that meet their specific needs.

Designed for top-of-rack, end-of-row, and spine-and-core aggregation deployments in modern data centers, QFX Series switches can be deployed as 10GbE, 40GbE, or 100GbE access, spine, core, or aggregation devices in Virtual Chassis, Virtual Chassis Fabric, multichassis link aggregation (MC-LAG), and Junos Fusion architectures.

The new QFX5110 data center switch is designed to be scalable and agile enough to handle high-bandwidth applications, including server virtualization and simple leaf and spine topologies to web scale fabric architectures. This allows customers to increase traffic speeds for their business without complete rip and replace of their network infrastructure.

It includes support for 10/40GbE access speeds and four 100G uplinks to enable leaf to spine deployment models to manage growing traffic demands; inline tunnel routing feature creates more efficient internet protocol forwarding; and support for virtual machines, containers and a platform for third-party applications.

With Contrail as a provider for service orchestration within cloud environments, Juniper Networks has added Contrail JumpStart services to assist customers with the deployment of the Contrail Cloud Platform or Contrail Networking software in their data centers. The new offerings provide a proven, cost efficient, pre-tested approach to successfully deploying Juniper’s software-defined networking (SDN) solution, providing customers with an open, automated pathway to the cloud. JumpStart services consist of three main phases – implementation, knowledge transfer and post installation support.

“The move to hybrid, multi-cloud IT is accelerating with workloads migrating to cloud data centers at lightspeed,” said Denise Shiffman, senior vice president, Juniper Development and Innovation, Juniper Networks. “Enterprises require agility and elasticity for applications or services to be spun up quickly and managed efficiently and securely with limited resources. With the solutions announced today, Juniper is changing the landscape for IT leaders who are in search of open, automated and secure solutions to deploy hybrid cloud environments.”

The Network Director 3.0 provides advanced automation for simple management, allowing networks to scale securely with analytics that enable an enhanced experience to visualize, analyze and control the network.

Its features include the ability to configure and visualize multiple data centers through a single pane of glass, relieving network administrators from performing manual provisioning and configuration. It also delivers a controller-less network virtualization to automate the building and management for overlay fabrics on top of layer 3 fabrics, utilizing Ethernet VPN (EVPN) control plane and Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) overlay; support for Junos Fusion, which enables the management of multiple distributed devices as one device and reduces operational complexity; and automatic detection and push of network configurations to ports.