NeuVector launched Tuesday a new approach to securing Docker containers. With constant behavioral learning automatically applied to security policies for containers, NeuVector secures containers where they have been most vulnerable: in production environments where they are constantly being deployed, updated, moved, and scaled across hosts and data centers.

Companies with production Docker deployments (or who are evaluating container-based applications) can test-drive NeuVector’s answer to stronger and faster container security online.

The offering comes backed by behavioral learning, zero-configuration application delivers runtime visibility and network security that adapts to fluctuating container environments.

NeuVector’s solution for container security is itself a container. The application automatically learns and whitelists normal behavior to protect environments even as containers scale up and down. Through this built-in continuous application and network intelligence, NeuVector is providing application layer segmentation that completely isolates container traffic. Any abnormal connections can then be proactively and automatically detected and blocked before causing harm. NeuVector completes its solution with runtime vulnerability scanning across all running containers and hosts, and includes threat detection for attacks such as DDoS, DNS, and others.

“Coming from a traditional network security background, we quickly realized that existing approaches are not adaptable to container environments — they don’t transfer well, and other solutions are slow and incomplete,” said Fei Huang, CEO, NeuVector. “In order for security teams to keep up with DevOps, they can’t be running around inspecting iptables and updating rules. What we’ve designed is a security container that is intelligent enough to understand — in real-time — what applications are doing. There’s not a faster, easier, and more secure way to ensure Docker container environments are protected from unwanted or malicious traffic.”

Uniquely, the no-configuration NeuVector security container can see all network traffic and instantly correlate with application behavior to determine threats and violations. Also, unlike other false-positive-prone container security offerings, NeuVector can block only suspicious container traffic without affecting good traffic to the container.

“I need security compliance without compromising the proven agility and speed to market of our container-centric DevOps processes,” said Stephen O’Donnell, CIO of G4S, an integrated security company. “With NeuVector, I can set up a centrally mandated, security-compliant framework and integrate it into my test-driven development methodology. In this way, security compliance is built into each release and is an interlocked part of our user stories and solutions.”

“NeuVector is a cool visualization and security tool for AWS containers,” said Henrik Johansson, Security Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services, Inc., during the AWS re:Invent session on Securing Container-Based Applications. “[With NeuVector], you can map container connections and identify abnormal application behavior during run-time. This is especially useful when you have many applications and containers running across different EC2 instances.”

“NeuVector is valuable for our container security and microservice migration services,” said Sergii Gorpynich, CTO of Cogniance, a design, software development, and consulting firm. “Container networking can get complicated, so we use NeuVector for our container security audits to determine what is really happening at the application and network layers. We also use it to monitor and secure all the east-west traffic that results from microservices. The automated whitelist-based policy makes it simple to manage.”

“We evaluated NeuVector for our client container deployments, and the solution is specifically strong in providing run-time network security for containers,” said Michael Mueller, director of technology at Container Solutions. “It’s simple to deploy onto new or existing applications without requiring coding or agents. The team was very responsive to technical requests and is continually improving the features. For example, visualization of Kubernetes deployments has been enhanced to give both an abstract and physical view of applications and containers.”