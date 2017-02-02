FinalCode Inc. announced Wednesday immediate global availability of the newest release of its persistent, file-centric information rights management (IRM) solution that protects files wherever they go, inside and outside of the organization.

FinalCode 5.2 is packed with security and usability features. Highlights include a FinalCode file preview capability in Box, enhanced support for EMC storage and macro-enabled Office files and screen watermarking.

The new FinalCode 5.2 offers an array of new enterprise-grade features and capabilities, including secure file preview for Box that enhances usability of FinalCode for Box with the capability to preview secure, FinalCode files in Box without downloading them locally. It also includes

EMC Unity storage support that offers performance of the shared folder auto-security mode is improved for EMC mounted Unity storage servers.

The offering delivers macro-enabled Office file support with the “xlsm/docm/pptm” extensions are supported and can be opened with FinalCode IRM control. It also uses screen watermark with date and device information can be overlaid on the FinalCode secured file content on the screen, discouraging sensitive information and images from being photographed or shared over video conference.

FinalCode provides strong encryption and extensive usage controls, including the ability to remotely delete files even after they have been shared. The lightweight and cost-effective solution is significantly easier to deploy than other IRM products, because FinalCode manages file security, not storage, transport or content management, resulting in accelerated time to value.

It also integrates with a company’s existing file management and cloud collaboration infrastructure and can be deployed according to project, department and business application needs. File-based IRM for external users is provided at no additional cost.

FinalCode 5.2, now available worldwide, can be implemented as a SaaS or on-premise virtual appliance with packages designed to accommodate small businesses, government agencies and large global enterprises.

The FinalCode file security platform is generally available with annual subscription pricing starting at US$20 per month. The FinalCode client, used by external file recipients, is available at no charge and supports Windows, Apple and Android devices.