VMware Inc. released Thursday its VMware NSX network virtualization platform to meet the diverse and evolving needs of both IT and developers. With the release of VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3 and VMware NSX-T 1.1, VMware is advancing support for critical IT use cases — automation, security and application continuity, while offering development organizations an agile software-defined infrastructure to build-out cloud-native application environments.

Customers adopt VMware NSX for vSphere to gain the agility and efficiency of the software-defined data center, applying the benefits of compute virtualization to the entire data center. With the release of VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3, NSX now supports VMware vSphere 6.5, and new enhancements are designed to deliver new levels of operational simplicity, security and scale, while reducing future platform upgrade times by up to five times.

New Application Rule Manager and Endpoint Monitoring features provide unique visibility from OS-level activity to network flows, resulting in automated policy and rule updates and making micro-segmentation easier to implement and more capable.

The offering delivers enhancements with consistent and dynamic security policies for customers scaling SDDC environments across multiple data centers and multiple VMware vCenters. NSX now allows customers to extend a unified virtual network infrastructure with consistent performance security controls to remote endpoints from a central location, enabling enterprises to connect an SDDC to branch locations.

The offering also delivers enhanced support for VMware vCloud Director provides advanced self-service NSX capabilities for multi-tenant service provider deployments and NFV initiatives.

With over 2,400 customers, VMware NSX delivers networking and security focused on the application independent of the underlying infrastructure. VMware NSX for vSphere is the network virtualization platform for vSphere-based deployments. VMware NSX-T is a network virtualization platform for new application frameworks and architectures that have heterogeneous endpoints and technology stacks.

VMware NSX is fundamental to VMware’s strategy to drive network transformation in the industry. The NSX network virtualization platform is a cornerstone of VMware’s Cross-Cloud Architecture, and a key component of VMware Cloud Foundation, Cross-Cloud Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. More than 11,000 professionals have participated in VMware NSX training and more than 7,000 professionals have achieved an NSX certification to date.

New capabilities delivered in NSX for vSphere 6.3 are the Application Rule Manager (available in NSX Advanced and Enterprise editions) and Endpoint Monitoring (available in NSX Enterprise Edition).

Application Rule Manager simplifies the way users create security groups and firewall rules for applications based on their real-time network traffic flows. Endpoint Monitoring enables profile applications inside the guest including visibility into specific application processes and their associated network connections.

Used together, it provides end-to-end visibility of the applications and simplified firewall rule creation to help operationalize micro-segmentation even faster and effectively than ever before.

VMware enhanced the integration of NSX Load Balancers within vRealize Automation and added support for third-party IP Address Management (IPAM) systems for on-demand routed networks. We have also enhanced the integration with NSX for vSphere and vCloud Director, enabling new multi-tenant capabilities for our vCloud Air Network partners, and adding support for emerging NFV use case.

As NSX continues to mature and adoption becomes mainstream, we are seeing customers deploy NSX for a range of different use cases. AeroData Inc., for example, is leveraging the network overlay capabilities in NSX to create a highly-available, Active-Active data center architecture. In NSX for vSphere 6.3, we have further enhanced the security tagging capabilities in multi-vCenter deployments, simplifying security policy management at scale across multiple data centers.

“VMware NSX is the industry’s most widely deployed, production-proven network virtualization platform,” said Milin Desai, vice president of Products, Networking and Security Business Unit, VMware. “With this update, we continue to focus on delivering value in support of key NSX use cases while further simplifying ongoing operations at scale. We are also continuing to invest in NSX as a network virtualization platform that addresses heterogeneous environments, enabling our customers the flexibility to choose new application frameworks or move to public cloud with confidence.”

VMware NSX-T 1.1 offers customers an agile software-defined infrastructure to build-out cloud-native application environments. With the release of VMware NSX-T 1.1, VMware is announcing support for VMware Photon Platform, an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure platform optimized for containers and modern applications that is purpose-built for use in API-driven, multi-tenant and high-scale environments. It also delivers expanded support for multiple KVM distributions from Canonical and Red Hat; and updated support for OpenStack Newton and Mitaka.

A new beta program for customers interested in container networking and security for application frameworks that support the Container Network Interface (CNI) project.

VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3 and VMware NSX-T 1.1 are generally available. Also starting today, customers who have previously purchased VMware NSX or make new purchases have the option of downloading and installing either version, and can switch between the two if needed without having to re-purchase NSX as long as the customer has available licenses.

List pricing starts at USD $1,995 per processor for VMware NSX Standard Edition. Flexible licensing options are available for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure deployments (concurrent user licensing), Remote Office/Branch Office deployments (per VM licensing), and vCloud Air Network Partners (subscription licensing).