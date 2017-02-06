Barracuda announced Monday its new “Cloud Ready” program designed to help organizations securely extend their workloads and applications into cloud environments.

With each new purchase of an on-premises Barracuda NextGen Firewall or Barracuda Web Application Firewall – including both physical and virtual deployments – Barracuda provides a cloud license for the same solution in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure (Azure) at no additional cost for up to 90 days.

Leveraging Barracuda’s cloud-enabled security suite, organizations can deploy their applications and workloads securely with the same powerful capabilities and intuitive user interface whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

Barracuda also announced a platform refresh for its Barracuda Backup product portfolio of data protection solutions. The new systems are designed to protect data for organizations facing increasing demands with limited resources, and offers IT administrators the ability to plan for and support future data growth.

Global spending on cloud infrastructure is estimated to grow from $50 billion in 2016 to more than $228 billion by 2026. As many organizations look to leverage cloud resources, operating in a hybrid architecture is often a necessary part of cloud adoption.

As a result, most IT organizations are trying to determine how their traditional on-premises infrastructure will work when they start leveraging cloud resources, as well as what to put where, what works best in which environment, or what may need to be kept on-premises. At the same time, security remains a top concern and often a significant burden on under-resourced IT departments.

“While evaluating, implementing and managing security has always been difficult, it has been made more so in the cloud era,” said Michael Osterman, president and principal analyst, Osterman Research. “Offerings like Barracuda’s ‘Cloud Ready’ program gives customers a way to leverage cloud resources and not worry about how they might allocate security resources. This program is particularly interesting for IT decision makers deciding what to manage on-premises, in the cloud, or using both delivery models in a hybrid approach.”

Barracuda has a proven history and a reputation built on successfully helping customers transform their businesses in the on-premise world with competitive pricing, innovative packaging and simplified processes. In the spirit of continuing to make IT simple, secure and affordable for customers, Barracuda’s “Cloud Ready” program offers a path for organizations to adopt cloud infrastructures.

Customers deploying Barracuda solutions in cloud environments benefit from easy-to-use and manage network and application security solutions built for the cloud era; single pane of glass management across on-premise and cloud deployments, which means no difficult retraining or rethinking; and comes with flexible deployment options to offer security solutions directly via AWS, Azure and GCP, making it easy for customers to leverage hybrid cloud environments without having to worry about how they are secured.

“Every business is looking to the cloud to power their digital transformation securely and at global scale,” said Mike Schutz, general manager, Cloud Platform Marketing, Microsoft. “Microsoft Azure and our partners are on the leading edge of this transformation. As a key security partner, we are pleased to see Barracuda continue to help accelerate our customers’ innovation in the cloud.”

The new Barracuda Backup appliances provide expanded capacity for physical appliance models, by as much as 100 percent more capacity on entry-level systems. The new platform also includes performance updates that speed up the backup, restore and replication processes. The capacity upgrades deliver a lower cost per terabyte, and the performance enhancements allow customers to back up and replicate data faster, meet backup windows and get data offsite more efficiently, as well as the ability to restore faster in the event of data loss.

These software performance updates are available at no additional cost to customers with active Energize Update subscriptions, and the new appliances are available to eligible customers with Instant Replacement subscriptions.

Barracuda Backup automatically creates updated backups as files are revised, and duplicates them to the secure Barracuda cloud. If criminals encrypt files with ransomware, once the malware is eliminated, the encrypted files can be deleted and then restored from a recent backup file.

“Performance is key in today’s age of rampant ransomware attacks, where an efficient data protection process is more critical than ever,” said Rod Mathews, senior vice president and general manager, Data Protection at Barracuda. “Even with the best multi-layered security defense, having a recovery plan in place could be the only way to recover from these attacks without having to pay a ransom in order to restore data. Barracuda has a great track record in helping customers quickly and efficiently restore data, and these new enhancements underscore our ongoing efforts to help our customers support their data protection strategies simply and affordably.”

Barracuda Backup is available as a physical appliance, as software in the form of a virtual appliance, and as a cloud service, all centrally managed from the same web-based user interface. Barracuda Backup offers customers a highly competitive cost per terabyte, and customers with active Energize Updates subscriptions will receive the latest firmware updates as they become available.

Additionally, customers who purchase and maintain an Instant Replacement subscription will benefit from being eligible for an upgraded appliance every four years.