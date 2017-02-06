Cloud infrastructure company Stratoscale announced Monday that it had acquired Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Tesora, a privately held database-as-a-service (DBaaS) provider that fulfills the promise of DBaaS from any public, private or hybrid cloud computing platform.

In addition, Stratoscale announced the availability of a fully-managed and AWS-compatible relational database service (RDS), offering a single-click deployment and seamless scalability, while removing operational friction.

Tesora’s team and DBaaS platform augments and enhances Stratoscale’s capabilities in delivering database services for an on-prem AWS region, addressing market demand for managed noSQL, RDS, and adding DynamoDB, ElasticCache and Redshift compatible services that can be deployed in any environment. Enterprises and service providers alike trust the Tesora DBaaS platform to offer secure cloud access to the most popular databases through a single consistent interface.

The Tesora DBaaS platform includes features that enterprises depend on for self-service provisioning and management of seventeen certified databases, including Oracle, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, Cassandra, DataStax Enterprise, Couchbase, MariaDB, Percona, PostgresSQL and DB2 Express.

“This acquisition is an important milestone in Stratoscale’s ability to help customers on their journey to the cloud,” said Ariel Maislos, CEO & founder of Stratoscale. “Organizations want to consume database as a service in a click-of-a-button. Stratoscale is happy to bring Tesora onboard to make this a reality.”

This announcement comes just weeks after Stratoscale announced Symphony 3, the latest generation of Stratoscale’s comprehensive cloud infrastructure software.

Stratoscale Symphony 3 expands its holistic software-defined infrastructure solution and enables customers to implement a hybrid cloud strategy by transforming on-premises infrastructure into an AWS Region. Deployed in minutes, Symphony enables IT organizations to align with an AWS cloud first strategy and offers the sought-after flexibility and simplicity in managing all workloads and resources via a single pane of glass, decoupled from any hardware vendor constraints.

Stratoscale Symphony offers a comprehensive cloud infrastructure software-only solution for enterprise IT, development teams, and service providers. Symphony can be deployed in minutes on any commodity x86 server, providing an AWS region within the data center and enabling users to enjoy the simplicity, agility and flexibility of cloud services without compromising on security, resiliency, control and cost.

By leveraging Stratoscale’s existing heterogeneous hardware, the migration to Symphony required no additional capital expenditure, and helped the teams reduce costs by replacing the physical Jenkins slaves and infra servers with a cloud environment.

Symphony’s hyperconverged platform offered significant value not only during the initial setup stage, but also in the long term. The Stratoscale R&D organization continues to grow and products are becoming both more robust and complex. The single-click process of creating clusters and spinning up workloads reduced the operational overhead and enabled teams to focus on developing the core of Stratoscale’s products.