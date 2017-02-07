Clockwork Solutions, a vendor of predictive analytics for asset management, announced availability of the Clockwork Advanced Analytics Platform.

Clockwork’s new offering incorporates the latest machine learning, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics techniques empowering customers to develop more accurate, repeatable prognostics for use with Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) and Predictive Health Management (PHM) programs, and to link these real-time approaches with longer-term predictive analytics for improved Lifecycle Management (LCM) predictions to maximize availability, minimize costs, and increase profitability of their valuable assets.

With the Clockwork platform, asset managers have a unified toolset to combine asset information from multiple sources, including real-time sensor data and historical data to create accurate, granular long-term predictions on future maintenance requirements and long-term demands on parts, processes, and people.

This release includes full-featured data flow modeler enables multi-user collaboration support for modeling and analysis; and improved big data scalability supporting larger data sets and increased granularity of simulation results.

It also comes with AWS GovCloud hosting support for sensitive data and regulated workloads based on US government compliance requirements including ITAR, FedRamp, and others. The solution delivers enhanced lifecycle modeling capabilities for multi-location and multi-echelon maintenance systems provide more accurate real-world models and simulations.

These features and enhancements ensure that Clockwork Solution customers can leverage the value of their real-time and historical data to achieve the industry’s most comprehensive, holistic view of their strategic assets’ future operational and maintenance demands.

Tools for evaluating alternative strategic business cases allow users to identify and test solutions to future problems, simulate results, and leverage comprehensive reporting to evaluate asset performance, uptime, utilization and ROI.

Predictive and prescriptive analytics are increasingly becoming staples in aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and energy industries, in which capital-intensive, strategic assets play an important role in the organization’s success.

According to Gartner Inc., by 2020, predictive and prescriptive analytics will attract 40 percent of enterprises’ net new investment in business intelligence and analytics.

“We see an increasing shift in organizations seeking to drive down costs and improve productivity of key assets by combining operational and historic data to unlock new insights. This is especially true in organizations that want to leverage the Industrial Internet of Things but struggle with making sense of the flood of data.” said Eric Newman, CEO of Clockwork. “This new release combines our proven high-fidelity predictive analytics with the ability to ingest, and make sense of, the massive streams of sensor data that these organizations have spent millions of dollars on. Historically, we have improved asset availability while saving our customers millions of dollars – and this latest release builds on this tradition.”

Clockwork’s Predictive Health Monitoring Framework (PHMF) allows clients to quickly assess the effectiveness and value of existing sensors onboard assets and formulate a strategy moving forward for maximizing that value.

PHMF utilizes a multitude of well-established mathematical techniques in conjunction with clients’ existing data in order to establish a feasible path to maximum value in reducing the costs of maintenance and inventory.

Clockwork’s experienced Data Scientist team works with clients to identify, extract, and condition client data for use within PHMF in order to achieve these cost reductions in a sustainable way over the life cycle of the assets under consideration.