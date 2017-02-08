Kaminario announced Wednesday availability of its sixth generation (Gen6) K2 all-flash array, delivering multi-petabyte scale storage with the performance and agility to meet the needs of an on-demand world. Kaminario K2 Gen6 is powered by VisionOS, a software platform that optimizes commodity hardware resources.

Kaminario VisionOS, K2’s core software architecture and data services framework, enables modular components and services that demonstrate a superior value proposition across a real scale-out storage platform, in future-readiness and in ease of use.

K2 is built for delivering applications on highly scalable private clouds or as-a-service infrastructures. K2 Gen6 incorporates an implementation of standard compression algorithms that optimize use of hardware resources. The improvement in compression efficiency delivers more than 25 percent improvement in overall data reduction for most use cases — letting customers get more effective capacity from the array. Kaminario passes this value on to customers with a guaranteed data reduction ratio of 4:1.

If customers are not able to achieve 4:1 reduction during the life of the array, Kaminario provides additional capacity at no extra charge.

K2’s unique scale-up and scale-out architecture covers both dimensions of scale — capacity and performance. The array can linearly grow the number of CPU cores and independently grow solid-state capacity — breaking the limits of rigid architectures. Advances in compression technology enable K2 Gen6 customers to realize enhanced capacity and efficiency backed by enhancements to the ForeSight Storage Assurance program, a comprehensive investment protection program.

The K2 all-flash array is a cost-efficient general purpose storage platform that was designed from the ground up to be optimized for solid-state drive (SSD) ash storage and to accommodate multiple applications and workloads such as databases, virtual servers and desktops and big data analytics.

The K2 all-flash array’s scale-up and scale-out architecture covers both dimensions of scale – capacity and performance. K2 can linearly grow the number of CPU cores by adding K-Blocks and independently grow only capacity by adding SSD shelves, thereby breaking the limits of rigid architectures that are unable to scale- out or bene t from true shared metadata.

K2 Gen6 can scale to multi-petabytes of shared ash storage with data services and data reduction that span globally across all the array’s components and management through a single pane of glass. K2 is integrated and connected to management and operations tools such as VMware vSphere, Microsoft VSS, Cisco UCS Director, OpenStack Cinder.

Kaminario’s software-defined approach enables rapid adoption of the latest storage, networking and processor hardware. K2 Gen6 incorporates a tomorrow-ready framework that delivers a seamless path to adopting new hardware innovation as it becomes enterprise ready.

K2 Gen6 uses 16Gbit Fibre Channel Gen6 adapters that can be upgraded to 32Gbit with a simple transceiver swap. Its controllers offer front-loading, hot-swappable PCIe and NVMe slots for SCM devices such as Intel 3D Xpoint. VisionOS is built to leverage next-gen high performance innovative storage class memory modules like NVDIMM that can sustain power failures without losing data.

Additionally, Kaminario continues to lead the industry in rethinking storage array architecture, while ensuring investment protection through a seamless upgrade path for existing customers.

“Kaminario’s technology philosophy is to focus on software-defined innovation while working with leading technology providers to deliver the most capable all-flash array platform in the market,” said Doron Tal, chief architect, Kaminario. “With hardware technologies like NVMe and NVMe Fabrics rapidly emerging, we will be positioned to lead the industry, introducing enterprise-ready solutions and leveraging the most modern hardware technologies available.”