Toshiba Corp.’s Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company launched late Tuesday a new line-up of HDDs, “MN Series”, for network attached storage (NAS) applications, with shipments starting immediately.

The new “MN Series” HDD line-up delivers up to 8TB capacity in a 3.5-inch form factor with a SATA interface. The drives are designed for 24/7 power-on operation and have a rated annual workload of 180TB transferred.

They feature rotational vibration compensation technology and are suitable for use in home NAS and small office/home office (SOHO) NAS applications. The drives also have an 128MiB buffer, and the 8TB model achieves a data transfer rate of 230 MiB/s.

Toshiba also announced its first MN Series HDDs, bridging the value gap between top-end enterprise capacity HDDs and entry-level desktop HDDs, while delivering 7,200RPM rotational latency performance.

The initial MN Series HDD models are available in 8TB, 6TB and 4TB capacities, each leveraging Toshiba’s proven Enterprise Capacity category HDD design legacy to deliver highly cost-effective storage for fixed-content workload-limited use cases. Targeted applications include mid-level, entry-level and SOHO NAS storage enclosures, remote-office back-up and archival storage, and home multimedia data archive and fixed-content object storage.

The MN series delivers up to 8TB capacity in a 3.5-inch form factor for a broad range of file and object storage applications. With a 6 Gbit/s2 SATA interface, 7,200 rotational speed, 1,000,000 hour MTTF3 rating, and a rated annual workload of 180TB4 transferred, the new HDD series delivers the performance and reliability needed for file and object storage workloads that typically utilize sequential data transfer operations.

The drives are designed for 24/7 power-on operation and feature rotational vibration compensation technology to help provide consistent performance in tower and low-density style multi-drive enclosures, such as small NAS platforms.

“Many customers with predominantly file-oriented and fixed-content sequential write and read workloads are looking for cost-effective capacity for moderate workload storage applications,” said Scott Wright, director of HDD marketing at Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. With our new MN Series HDD models we are providing a workload range within the high workload data center work-horse Enterprise Capacity HDDs and relatively low workloads associated with client HDD models.”

Toshiba America Electronic Components (TAEC) launched in September its OCZ TL100 SATA solid state drive (SSD) series. Designed for entry-level users with traditional hard disk drive (HDD) storage seeking an affordable upgrade solution, the Toshiba OCZ TL100 series provides the performance of SSD technology at an attractive price point.

Toshiba OCZ TL100 SSDs improve home/office computing experiences, enabling increased system responsiveness and productivity over hard drives. With Toshiba TLC NAND flash memory under the hood, the TL100 series prioritizes both quality and affordability delivering the reliable system storage end users can rely on.

The TL100 series is rated for sequential read/write speeds of up to 550 MB/s and 530 MB/s, and random read/write performance of up to 85,000 and 80,000 4KiB1 input/output operations per second (IOPS), all while providing low power consuming storage that translates into a long battery life for on-the-go users.

The OCZ TL100 SATA SSD series will be available in 120GB to 240GB3 capacities and will be backed by a three-year advanced warranty program, created to provide customer service and mitigates frustration surrounding warranty and support claims.