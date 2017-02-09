Unified Security Management company AlienVault announced this week availability of USM Anywhere, an all-in-one Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security monitoring platform designed to centralize threat detection, incident response, and compliance management of cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments from a single cloud-based console.

Built natively in the cloud to monitor hybrid cloud environments, USM Anywhere is a comprehensive, unified solution that significantly simplifies security and reduces deployment time, so that companies of all sizes can go from installation to first insight within minutes. USM Anywhere also provides advanced automated response orchestration with external security tools and applications, making it easier for IT teams to respond to identified threats.

USM Anywhere include centralized security to monitor cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises IT infrastructure from a single location. Lightweight cloud sensors monitor Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Cloud, and virtual sensors run on VMware and Microsoft Hyper-V to monitor physical and virtual IT infrastructure. It also consolidates data collection, security analysis, and threat detection into one centralized SaaS platform hosted in the AlienVault Secure Cloud, allowing users to focus on finding and responding to security threats, rather than wasting time managing and maintaining their solution.

The offering also benefits from a continuous stream of threat intelligence—both from the AlienVault Labs Security Research Team and the AlienVault Open Threat Exchange (OTX) community—to stay up-to-date on the latest threat actors and to better identify and respond to threats. It also delivers comprehensive security monitoring with SaaS benefits that lowers total cost of ownership by eliminating data center, hardware, setup fees, and maintenance costs; continuously save on operational costs without sacrificing reliability; and scale security monitoring as business requirements change.

The essential capabilities offered in USM Anywhere are extended with AlienApps, out-of-the-box integrations with leading security tools such as Cisco Umbrella and McAfee ePO.

With the ability to perform data extraction, data visualization, and security orchestration of third-party security applications and tools directly from within USM Anywhere, AlienApps enable users to leverage the USM Anywhere platform as a single point of security monitoring for their entire IT landscape.

AlienVault also announced that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is the global partner program of AWS, focusing on helping partners build a successful AWS-based business by providing technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The Advanced designation is the highest status an APN Technology Partner can receive, and demonstrates AlienVault’s continued commitment to bringing additional layers of security to clients seeking to embrace the power of AWS.

To reach Advanced status, AWS requires APN members to meet certain criteria, including increased technical validation, a higher number of public client references, and extensive training on AWS and cloud technology. Only a small portion of APN members achieve Advanced Technology status.

AlienVault USM Anywhere accelerates and simplifies threat detection, incident response, and compliance management for AWS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. With its AWS sensors natively deployed into the virtual private cloud (VPC), USM Anywhere is a purpose-built solution for securing an organizations ever-changing AWS environment against an evolving threat landscape.

The USM Anywhere includes essential security capabilities needed to identify and respond to malicious behavior and insecure configurations in a single platform, including asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, behavioral monitoring, SIEM, and 12-month raw log retention.