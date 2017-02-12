ATTO Technology introduced its XstreamCORE FC 7550, a solid state, rack-mounted controller that attaches to direct attached JBOD, JBOF and RAID storage and shares data to multiple host servers or workstations at up to 2.4 million 4K IOPS and 12.8 GB/s throughput in highly available configurations.

The XstreamCORE FC 7550 storage controller is ideal for converting direct-attached storage to shared storage for virtualization use cases. It also adds the ability to virtualize storage from different manufacturers to enable high-speed data mover functions between storage devices. ATTO storage controllers allow users to build high-performance, low-latency shared flash storage aggregating up to 960 total solid-state disk (SSD) devices over four racks of storage.

XstreamCORE enables a common set of services and features with extremely low latency and industry leading performance for storage. Engineered with an open design without altering the data path ATTO Storage Controllers keep overall storage solutions flexible without locking users into proprietary hardware implementations.

The ATTO Storage Controller is a modular building block with technology that allows SysAdmins to reduce resource load while decoupling storage from server resources. This allows the scale-up of storage utilizing the same server resources or scale-out of servers without tying one technology to the other.

ATTO storage controllers feature xCORE Data Acceleration technology which speeds all reads and writes through hardware acceleration, adding less than four microseconds of latency, while all non-data commands are processed internally with ATTO’s eCORE Control Engine. XstreamCORE has added intellectual property including data mover, LUN masking, host mapping, performance monitoring, diagnostic and troubleshooting features on a highly programmable field programmable gate array (FPGA) platform.

ATTO’s XstreamCORE FC 7550 models are available for free evaluation or purchase in a 1U 19” rackmount form factor with four 16Gb Gen 6 Fibre Channel ports and four independent 12Gb (x4) SAS connections. Embedded board options are also available.

ATTO works with several tiers of manufacturers to integrate our product portfolio into their solutions. The company delivers integration and field support of solutions that feature the technology.

ATTO has the ability to offload features and services from solutions to move data faster with minimal latency while providing value added features.