Built.io announced Monday the Built.io Community and the Internet of API (IoA) Awards to foster the forward-thinking environment its own developers used to create the company’s tools.

The Community will consist of technical and semi-technical users who understand the power of automation and integration. Community members will benefit from networking with like-minded integration experts and citizen integrators who care about automation, bots, the Internet of Things (IoT), headless Content Management Systems (CMS), Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS), DevOps and more.

Built.io also plans to leverage the expertise of its community’s power users, or those who are experienced users of Built.io products, to help make them even better.

Built.io delivers new generation of digital experiences, powered by its three products: Built.io Flow, its integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that unifies disparate IT systems and connects anything with a digital heartbeat and an API to unlock efficiencies and boost innovation. Built.io Backend, its enterprise mobile Backend-as-a-Service (MBaaS), advances mobile and IoT application development. Built.io Contentstack, its headless Content Management System (CMS) that delivers content across all channels.

Combined, Built.io’s unique technology portfolio enables organizations to create, integrate, scale and manage applications and related content across mobile, web and IoT.

Members will benefit from using Built.io’s suite of integration products – Built.io Flow Enterprise and Built.io Flow Express – to solve their problems. In addition, the first 100 users to sign up for the community will acquire “VIP” status, making them eligible for upgraded trials with 3x credits for Built.io Flow Enterprise and three times the workflows for Built.io Flow Express.

The IoA Awards will be an integration challenge co-sponsored and co-judged with featured partners. The quarterly award offers a $5,000 cash prize for the best integration submitted by a developer using Built.io Flow, and is available to community members.

Built.io Community members will have access to contests like the IoA Awards, and benefit from being featured on Built.io’s blog and partner sites; suggesting and upvoting new service integrations; getting access to services in beta; connecting and networking with fellow integrators; and fast-tracking additions to the Built.io Flow integration library.

“At our core, all of our technology and the Built.io platform were designed and built from the ground up for developers by developers,” said Nishant Patel, CTO of Built.io. “The Built.io Community expands the purview of who can participate as a developer and provides a dedicated space to create and collaborate. Our goal is to encourage a new and broader audience to innovate around APIs, recognizing both the traditional developers who code and the makers who don’t.”