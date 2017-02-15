Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) released its set of 3PAR storage innovations to date, including a next-generation HPE 3PAR Operating System that provides a futureproof foundation for hybrid IT.

The new 3PAR Adaptive Data Reduction (ADR) delivers comprehensive data compaction to lower capacity costs; delivers updates to 3PAR Peer Persistence mitigate risks by enabling disaster recovery across greater distances; off-premises copy management with HPE Recovery Manager Central (RMC) extends data protection beyond the array; apart from

expanded automation capabilities for 3PAR StoreServ Management Console (SSMC) improve business agility.

The HPE 3PAR innovations announced today provide customers a futureproof solution for these third-wave demands with support for cloud-native applications, datacenter-wide orchestration, tier-1 resiliency and a seamless path to emerging technologies such as storage class memory (SCM) and NVM Express (NVMe).

As all-flash storage becomes the new normal, customers are realizing that pure-play all-flash systems cannot address the new requirements arising from this ‘third wave’ of flash evolution. These new demands go beyond the performance or cost of an individual flash array, allowing all-flash storage vendors to help customers simplify operations across the data center, mitigate risks from edge to core to cloud and support hybrid IT transformation.

The 3PAR Adaptive Data Reduction (ADR) feature can reduce capacity needs by 75 percent2. Spanning in-line deduplication and compression, ADR can be selectively applied and includes built-in intelligence to avoid wasting system resources. ADR also goes beyond compression with a unique 3PAR Data Packing algorithm that organizes data writes in a way that avoids the garbage-heavy processes that weigh down other flash storage arrays.

In addition, the latest 3PAR OS enables customers to accelerate applications running over iSCSI to reduce latency by up to 40 percent via 3PAR Express Writes optimization; deliver better support cloud computing deployments with iSCSI updates that include expanded host connectivity and multi-tenant IP networking; and serve more workloads with 3PAR File Persona updates that double scalability, automate provisioning and enable cross-protocol file sharing.

These benefits are available at no extra charge as part of new, all-inclusive licensing that simplifies purchasing and reduces costs by up to 30 percent. Additionally, the HPE 3PAR Flash Now initiative enables acquisition of an upgraded 3PAR flash array plus networking and data protection for just pennies per usable gigabyte per month via a simple cloud-like consumption model.

For data protection beyond the array, HPE Recovery Manager Central (RMC) provides seamless, application-managed snapshots and data movement from 3PAR to secondary HPE StoreOnce Systems. The newest version of RMC delivers 23 times faster backup and 7 times faster restores than the leading backup ISV with 9x lower CPU consumption6 — which minimizes backup impact on application servers. Due to all-inclusive licensing, RMC now comes at no additional charge with the 3PAR array.

In addition, RMC can deliver as much as a half million dollar cost savings over a three-year period compared to traditional ISV backup process.

As part of the right mix of on-premise and off-premise storage, data protected on HPE StoreOnce Systems can now be replicated to the cloud thanks to HPE StoreOnce VSA software in Microsoft Azure with support from HPE Recovery Manager Central, Data Protector and other leading backup applications.

Extending data protection to edge computing and software-defined storage (SDS), HPE also announced Peer Copy, a copy management feature within RMC that enables bi-directional movement of snapshot data between StoreVirtual VSA and 3PAR arrays. Customers can utilize Peer Copy with new StoreVirtual VSA Ready Node reference architectures based on HPE ProLiant servers to protect SDS in locations such as remote and branch offices.

The HPE 3PAR StoreServ Management Console (SSMC) includes the ability to automate and schedule large-scale data migrations of up to twenty-four 3PAR or supported third-party storage systems. In addition, SSMC now features HPE Smart SAN integration for fully automated, one-click SAN zoning of Fibre Channel networks — reducing fabric provisioning effort by 90 percent.

Updates to the HPE StoreFront Remote cloud analytics portal provide 3PAR customers with best practice recommendations to proactively reduce risk, manage software updates and assist in capacity planning.

The HPE 3PAR next-generation operating system (3PAR OS 3.3.1) is available worldwide in this quarter at no additional charge for 3PAR customers with valid support contracts. The HPE StoreOnce VSA for Azure is available globally this quarter starting at $1400. HPE Peer Copy and HPE Recovery Manager Central are available next quarter worldwide at no additional charge for 3PAR and StoreVirtual VSA customers with valid support contracts.