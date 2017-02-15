Veritas Technologies announced Wednesday a technology alliance with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver Veritas 360 Data Management capabilities to enterprises leveraging AWS infrastructure — accelerating migration to the cloud and improving the management of applications and data across hybrid cloud environments.

The collaboration between the two companies further supports the commitment from Veritas to enable data management capabilities across hybrid architectures for customers, and to help enterprise IT organizations successfully navigate their journey to the cloud.

The alliance includes technology integrations between Veritas 360 Data Management solutions and AWS. The Veritas Resiliency Platform orchestrates migration or failover/failback operation to/from AWS, helping to save customers time and money, simplifying the user experience, and increasing disaster recovery readiness.

Enterprises often consider the cloud as a recovery target in order to reduce on-premises facilities, infrastructure, and operational costs.

With the Veritas Resiliency Platform, organizations are able to simply move and automate the recovery of virtualized infrastructure to AWS with a single click. This enables organizations to fully consolidate standby data centers to the cloud.

As customers continue adopting cloud into their architectures, Veritas, through its software-driven approach, helps enterprises to integrate and move data and applications environments at their desired pace while protecting legacy hardware and software investments, retaining visibility and governance over data, and future choice over infrastructure.

With Veritas InfoScale for AWS, enterprise applications like SAP and Oracle can run in AWS while preserving on-premises performance, resiliency, and scalability. This gives customers a viable alternative to completely refactoring each application, which can be costly and time consuming.

Organizations choosing to keep certain applications on premises can also benefit from the hybrid capabilities of InfoScale, enabling applications to be anchored to the data center while bursting to the cloud to meet spikes in demand. All of this is accomplished through a unified, easy-to-use management console, simplifying the customer experience.

For application owners leveraging AWS, Veritas Access provides performance and cost-optimized software-defined storage for unstructured data workloads. Today, customers are able to use Veritas Access and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) as a low-cost storage tier for unstructured data workloads and optimize data migration to AWS.

In the coming quarters, customers will also be able to run Veritas Access as an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance and automatically provision the right tier of Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) or Amazon S3 storage to meet application performance requirements. Veritas Access intelligently identifies highly-accessed data and caches it locally to boost application performance and enable the provisioning of lower cost tiers to meet the same requirements. When data is no longer being accessed, it can be moved to additional tiers via customer-defined policy, further optimizing the environment.

For customers looking to protect their hybrid cloud data, Veritas NetBackup and Veritas Backup Exec offer a simple and reliable data protection experience. As previously announced, AWS customers can use the NetBackup Amazon Machine Image (AMI) for a preconfigured and customizable cloud deployment. Veritas will continue investing in unified data protection and further integration of AWS services with respect to both NetBackup and Backup Exec.

Enterprises are on a fast-track to embrace cloud infrastructure as digital transformations accelerate at an unprecedented pace, while the focus on cost management has never been greater. “Growth of public cloud is supported by the fact that organizations are saving 14 percent of their budgets as an outcome of public cloud adoption,” according to Gartner’s 2015 cloud adoption survey.

“Veritas 360 Data Management for the cloud gives customers powerful, simple and highly cost effective ways to quickly drive greater business value from the cloud,” said Mike Palmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Veritas. “Enterprises leveraging Veritas on AWS as a part of their hybrid IT strategy can utilize data management capabilities to help boost application performance, maintain business continuity with improved resiliency, and optimize their investment in AWS infrastructure.”