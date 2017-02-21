Zentera Systems launched Tuesday its infrastructure security solution for the multicloud ecosystem now integrates with telecommunications industry cloud service providers, delivering defense-in-depth that secures production workloads across managed service datacenters, as well as multiple clouds, without requiring changes to existing infrastructure.

As its initial integration, the Zentera Cloud over IP solution is now available through the CenturyLink Cloud Marketplace Provider Program. The CenturyLink Cloud Marketplace Provider Program allows participating technology companies to integrate their solutions with the CenturyLink Cloud platform. These add-on and business-ready solutions are available to CenturyLink’s cloud, hosting and network customers.

The multicloud security and networking company’s CoIP solution directly addresses the security and networking needs of the multicloud market. CoIP’s security capabilities are integrated with its virtual overlay network, accelerating productivity and business agility.

CoIP works with any transport in any environment, does not interfere with existing infrastructure, and can be up and running in less than a day.

CoIP is an on-demand virtual network overlay that provides multicloud security and networking together with network encryption, east-west microsegmentation and application whitelisting. It is IP-network and cloud-agnostic in its design, supporting virtual machines (VMs), containers and compute endpoints, and can be deployed rapidly without interfering with existing infrastructure or security measures.

CoIP platform integrates with APIs and enables partners—including security providers—to run their capabilities in clouds such as AWS, Azure and Oracle Cloud. As a result, enterprises can benefit from the same leading security protecting their networks to protect their workloads migrated to the cloud. In addition, security companies can become the end-to-end security vendor of choice for companies on-premise and across the cloud.

By combining third-party security engines with its multicloud service isolation and shield, CoIP gives enterprises a complete solution. This industry-first solution directly addresses a critical industry need preventing widespread adoption of the cloud – merging on-premise security functionality with cloud workloads and applications.