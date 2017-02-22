Abaco Systems released Tuesday its SWE540 6U OpenVPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet switch that provides high speed Ethernet connectivity for Abaco’s latest generation of high performance computing solutions such as the SBC627 single board computer and the recently-announced DSP282A digital signal processor. This enables the company to deliver significant performance upgrades for its growing range of rapidly-deployable, complete, pre-integrated mission ready systems.

These solutions target high performance embedded computing (HPEC) applications requiring the transfer of large amounts of data with the lowest possible latency such as radar, surveillance, situational awareness and imaging.

The SWE540 supports multiple OpenVPX profiles and uses the latest high performance switch silicon technology to support 40 Gigabit Ethernet performance across 20 ports, allowing configuration within demanding HPEC systems and a broad range of Abaco’s mission ready systems.

It also provides a straightforward, cost-effective upgrade for existing users of Abaco’s GBX460 switch, maximizing the long term value of customers’ investments while enabling a significant performance increase for those looking to achieve faster transfers of large amounts of data with lower latencies.

The switch features Abaco’s OpenWare switch management software, allowing it to be easily customized for specific customer requirements. OpenWare provides support for a wide range of network protocols and MIBs (management information bases) with extensive capabilities for multicast, Quality of Service, VLANs, and differentiated services. The OpenWare management interface may be accessed via serial console, SNMP, Telnet, SSH or web interface.

The combination of the SWE540’s hardware and the OpenWare switch management software delivers comprehensive security capabilities. Designed for deployment in security-sensitive mission critical applications, SWE540 features include denial of service attack prevention, user password mechanisms with multiple levels of security and military level authorization schemes including 802.1X and sanitization to allow the overwrite of non-volatile storage if a system is compromised.

Survivability is also enhanced by ECC protection on the management processor memory which offers higher reliability in harsh environments.

The rugged SWE540 is uniquely powerful and flexible, representing the only 6U OpenVPX 40GigE switch currently available that supports full Layer 2/3 features including hardware Layer 3 forwarding at fabric speed rates. Layer 3 switching and routing is a critical requirement for advanced security and complex networks. It provides dynamic routing over standard routing protocols, enabling a flexible range of network/fabric configurations and applications.

Superior patent-pending cooling technology limits system thermal load while still enabling the SWE540 to run at peak performance, further enhancing its robust reliability.

“The SWE540 is representative of over 20 years of Abaco’s leadership in network switch design and network engineering for mission critical applications and will enable us to deliver a step-change in performance for Abaco’s mission ready systems and customer-built systems alike,” said Mrinal Iyengar, VP, Product Management, Abaco Systems. “Other 40 Gigabit Ethernet solutions offer limited routing capability – either by not offering L3 routing at all, or by limiting it to static routing. This provides far less flexibility, limiting the use to simpler, fixed networks. The SWE540 provides L3 forwarding in the switch fabric, supported by routing protocols such as RIPv3, OSPF and so on – making it ideally suited for networks that are more complex, security sensitive, or that will be required scale and be upgraded over time.”

The SWE540 is available in both air-cooled and conduction-cooled versions, and can optionally support four QSFP+ and two 1000BaseT ports on the front panel. Rear transition modules are available to enable access to 40 Gigabit and one Gigabit ports off the backplane.

The SWE540 delivers data switching and routing at fabric speed that can be fully managed and deployed; and comes with a proven, high-performance architecture and a multilayer switching fabric provide a rich feature set, broad functionality, scalability, and product longevity.

OpenWare can be modified to meet particular customer requirements, and provides a number of ways to manage the switch via serial console, SNMP, Telnet, SSH or web interface. In addition, OpenWare provides a number of security features including denial of service attack prevention, user password mechanisms with multiple levels of security and authorization schemes including 802.1X and sanitization.

The SWE540 provides a migration path for Abaco’s GBX460 Ethernet switch. The configuration of the SWE540 with 20 40GBASE-KR4/10GBASE-KX4 and 16 1000BaseKX ports offers the same hardware pinouts as the GBX460.