Nokia announced Wednesday updates to its software portfolio to enhance the level of intelligence, automation and innovation to service provider networks. These new software solutions will help customers automate operations, make sense of massive amounts of data and monetize services. They include the Nokia evolved Service Operations Center (eSOC), Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud and Nokia SBC for Cloud.

In addition, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 Nokia will provide the first public demonstration of real-time, big data analytics from Deepfield, a company Nokia acquired last month.

Nokia’s eSOC solution provides the fundamentals for service providers to move from network-centric operations to automated customer-centric operations. Replacing dated and siloed systems, processes and measurement techniques, eSOC helps service providers transition from reactive to more proactive and predictive operations with advanced root cause analysis.

With the integration of Nokia’s Automated Operations and Recovery (AOR) and Traffica real-time network analytics modules, eSOC automates the problem resolution phase of the SOC process, including a feedback loop that improves future results based on prior execution.

Nokia eSOC allows service providers to quickly detect, diagnose and recover from service-impacting issues without human intervention. It also delivers almost instant input into the closed-loop process. This will allow service providers to detect and begin addressing up to 97 percent of network issues before customers contact support, and decrease the time to repair and recover from network issues by up to 50 percent.

In addition, Nokia studies have shown it has the potential to reduce service-related complaints by up to 45 percent.

Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud delivers real-time cloud backup and monitoring capabilities for service providers. It is designed to automatically identify and backup critical data from the entire network. Initially, the system will focus on backup/restore capabilities for core cloud data, with complete support for all network elements (radio cloud, the full Nokia product portfolio and third-party network elements) available in future releases.

The Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud system provides continuous, real-time monitoring capabilities, giving service providers greater visibility into network conditions at any point in time. In addition, it allows them to extract valuable insights from archived data to optimize future backup activities, save up to 80 percent of storage capacity, and better manage growth in network data and devices.

Nokia also released a cloud-ready version of its session border controller: Nokia SBC for Cloud that enables service providers to secure and control media and signaling streams that cross the edges of fixed, mobile, enterprise, Internet access and peering networks.

The release adds a variety of advanced technologies to maximize media plane performance and resilience from cyberattacks. Its interfaces to Network Functions Virtualization Management and Orchestration (NFV MANO) help service providers launch services faster by scaling services up and down and applying processing only where and when needed.

Nokia SBC for Cloud supports Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) sessions and provides WebRTC APIs, enabling developers to maximize the value of the network by seamlessly designing contextual services directly into web applications. Combined, these features make it the first SBC VNF that secures the complete range of IMS services in a single software package with high performance and improved operational efficiency.

The Nokia eSOC and Nokia SBC for Cloud solutions are currently available; while the Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud is expected to be available in the second quarter of this year.