Toshiba Corp. unveiled Tuesday latest addition in its line-up of BiCS FLASH three-dimensional flash memory with a stacked cell structure, a 64-layer device that achieves a 512-gigabit (64-gigabytes) capacity with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology.

The device will be used in applications that include enterprise and consumer SSD. Sample shipments of the chip started this month, and mass production is scheduled for the second half of this calendar year.

Toshiba’s Memory business already mass produces 64-layer 256-gigabit (32-gigabytes) devices, and will expand BiCS FLASH production. It will advance 3D technology to realize increased densities and finer processes in order to meet diversifying market needs.

Toshiba continues to refine BiCS FLASH, and the next milestone on its development roadmap is the industry’s largest capacity, a 1-terabyte product with a 16-die stacked architecture in a single package. Plans call for the start of sample shipments in April this year.

For the new 512-gigabit device, Toshiba deployed leading-edge 64-layer stacking process to realize a 65 percent larger capacity per unit chip size than the 48-layer 256-gigabit (32-gigabytes) device, and has increased memory capacity per silicon wafer, reducing the cost per bit.

Toshiba also started this month construction of a new state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab 6, and a new R&D center, the Memory R&D Center, at Yokkaichi Operations in Mie prefecture, Japan, the company’s main memory production base.

Fab 6 will be dedicated to production of BiCS FLASH, Toshiba’s 3D Flash memory. Like Fab 5, construction will take place in two phases, allowing the pace of investment to be optimized against market trends, with completion of Phase 1 scheduled for summer 2018.

Toshiba will determine installed capacity and output targets and schedules by closely monitoring the market.

Toshiba will also construct a Memory R&D Center adjacent to the new fab, with completion targeting December 2017. The facility will advance development of BiCS FLASH and new memories.

Toshiba is determined to enhance its competitiveness in the memory business by timely expansion of BiCS FLASH production in line with market trends, and to retain its position in the memory business.