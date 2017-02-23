NComputing launched RX300, a cloud-ready, dual-screen capable and Wi-Fi ready thin client for Windows and Linux, built on Raspberry Pi 3. Optimized for its vSpace Pro 10 desktop virtualization solution, RX300 enables a high performance PC-like experience alongside cloud-ready features including NComputing’s vCAST streaming technology support.

Ease of deployment and centrally managed virtual desktop features make the RX300 ideal for use in SMB and education. The compact RX300 device offers the lowest acquisition cost of NComputing’s product families ensuring an accessible desktop virtualization solution for customers.

With integrated transparent USB redirection, RX300 provides extensive peripheral support including mass storage, printer, scanner, card reader and COM ports in addition to the standard keyboard and mouse. With secondary display capability via NComputing’s USB dongle (to VGA or DVI monitor) there is added screen real-estate for increased productivity. RX300 versatility guarantees it’s equipped to meet the expected standards for SMB and educational institutions.

RX300 comes equipped with two modes; ‘Thin Client Mode’ and ‘Raspbian Linux Mode’ provisioned by the IT admin. Use the RX300 as a locked down thin client for virtual Windows desktop sessions via vSpace Pro 10, or as a Raspberry Pi 3 device allowing direct access to the Raspbian Linux OS, with local programs such as how-to-code applications (Scratch, Python and Java), Minecraft and productivity tools for extended flexibility.

RX300 combined with vSpace Pro 10 delivers full-screen, full-motion high quality HD multimedia playback with vCAST streaming technology support. Users can directly stream web videos or local media content resulting in significant reduction in overall server-side CPU usage, without the need for expensive GPUs. Users can enjoy smooth video and fast loading times utilizing the network bandwidth without server CPU bottlenecks, supporting more concurrent users.

The RX300 is simple to configure and automatically receives updates from deployed vSpace Pro 10 servers. Administrators may define a device template with all settings and configurations, then clone and push it to new devices.

Deployments are centrally managed and provisioned by the IT admin with vSpace Pro 10, allowing control of hundreds of RX300 devices with just a few clicks. RX300 comes bundled with a one-year connection license to vSpace Pro 10, introducing an annual subscription model that lowers the cost of entry barrier for NComputing’s desktop virtualization solution.

The RX300 includes full-motion HD video playback (1920 x 1200) via HDMI; four USB 2.0 high-speed ports with full USB redirection, utilizing device drivers from the server side to provide broad peripheral support; built-in 10/100 Ethernet and Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1; and is provisioned access to both vSpace and Raspbian Linux OS.

It comes with 8GB internal micro SD card and 1GB RAM; less than 5W power consumption; sleep mode for additional power savings; one-year vSpace Pro connection license and 1-year hardware warranty; and compatible with vCAST streaming technology.

Its optional features include secondary display through NComputing USB dongle and the VESA mount kit. The RX300 includes a one-year connection subscription to vSpace Pro 10 for an MSRP of US$99.