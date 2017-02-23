SANBlaze Technology recently announced release of its 7.5 version of VirtuaLUN storage emulation software. New features include 25/50/100G iSCSI support on Mellanox and Qlogic adapters, a new NVMe conformance test suite, and a new Test Manager feature to enable automated testing.

With SANBlaze’s iSCSI 25/50/100Gbs support, customers can now test on Mellanox ConnectX4 and QLogic FastLinQ adapters, in addition to the adapters already supported.

The new NVMe conformance test suite allows users to test for compliance with NVMe standards. The new Test Manager feature allows users to create automated test suites that greatly simplify the testing process.

The VirtuaLUN feature set provides a set of functions applicable in all aspects of a product lifecycle; from development to design validation to test and QA. The ability to drive NVMe targets with a range of configurable attributes provides engineers with a flexible, scalable tool to simulate real disk and memory access environments and issues. Development, qualification and certification test cycles can be highly automated, reducing time and surfacing issues and errors.

The VirtuaLUN provides full control and programmability of NVMe parameters, providing unique storage test conditions for NVMe drive testing, development and certification. Additional support for updating and loading firmware, as well as support for secure erase, provide support for further automation steps and processes. Initiator emulation delivers the ability to drive multiple channels of traffic, inject errors, send specific or custom op codes in an easy to use, scriptable platform. Custom command generation and predefined tests provide simulated host environments.

Auto connect and probe features quickly identify targets to test. Features such as Read/Write/Compare testing, error injection and a custom command builder provide an environment to drive and test single or multiple NVMe target devices.

Drive pulls can be automated via integration of “Quarch” NVMe interposer card using REST API, scripting or Web based GUI. Performance testing during PCIe glitch insertion, data integrity during drive power margining and PCIe lane failure, controlled and surprise removal can all be automated through SANBlaze / Quarch integration.

Test cases can be saved and restored with a single command. Tests can be started through command line, scripted or via an easy to use Web based interface.

The SANBlaze VirtuaLUN Emulator provides a means to test and exercise your storage hardware or software with emulated devices, saving the expense of populating your test environment with scratch disks, JBODs or arrays. Direct insertion of the SANBlaze into a backplane or drive slot allows for error injection and “bad drive” test conditions for testing of storage software.

The SANBlaze VirtuaLUN emulates Fibre Channel, FCoE, SAS and iSCSI targets such as disk drives and tapes for read/write performance testing environments, with no initiator side software changes required.

The system can also emulate hundreds of initiator ports, providing the ability to simulate hundreds of hosts for applications such as load testing, login density testing and boot storms.

SANBlaze VirtuaLUN emulation systems are available in a number of configurations and system sizes, as well as a software only version deployed on customer hardware. SANBlaze appliance options of 1U and 3U systems provide varying options for port density and memory configurations.

“With our new iSCSI adapter support, NVMe conformance test suite, and automated test suites, we are committed to serving our customers with the latest technology to ensure best testing practices,” said Vince Asbridge, president at SANBlaze. “We highly value and listen to our customers, so each new release of the SANBlaze VirtuaLUN includes direct customer feedback in addition to technological advances.”

The software is available to run in a graphical user interface (GUI) via a web browser, or by a command line interface (CLI), or via scripts.

The product is available now. SANBlaze will add support for RDMA and RoCEv2/iWarp protocols to 25/50/100G this year

Last year, SANBlaze launched the NVMe Drive Test Platform that allows 2.5-inch NVMe drives to be connected to a host system, creating an easy to use test and development platform for drive vendors. It enables customers to perform engineering debug, quality assurance and validation in small scale lots.

Its key applications included NVMe Drive testing and development; Voltage/Power measurement and validation; signal integrity, subsystem performance, dual path, performance, scalability and error handling testing; storage software, SAN management software verification; and failover and multipath simulation.