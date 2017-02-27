Ingram Micro launched Monday its latest digital and cloud services platform, the next generation of Odin Automation Premium. Service providers can now automate end-to-end services delivery, differentiate their offerings and digitally transform their business with speed and scale across IoT, cloud, XaaS and telco core services using a single platform.

By leveraging platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes, with little to no investment. The company’s portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions.

The capabilities have been added to Ingram Micro Cloud’s next generation platform to automate every aspect of cloud, IoT and XaaS services delivery management, including service orchestration and subscription management, cloud marketplace enablement, billing automation and reseller management, as well as data analytics.

The new cloud platform delivers end-to-end subscription and catalog management delivers rapid digital services onboarding and reduced time-to-market with a streamlined, consistent experience, whether selling IoT, cloud and telco core or custom services; and comes with rapid, automated service deployment and onboarding is now possible using APS Connect, a cloud-based service integration automation tool. Rather than taking weeks or months, service providers can now quickly design, test and publish integrations in just a few clicks.

Service providers can access Ingram Micro Cloud’s extensive catalog of ISVs and cloud offerings. Instead of negotiating with each ISV to secure their cloud services, service providers can get to market faster by contracting through Ingram Micro Cloud. With this offering, Ingram Micro is dramatically simplifying the complexity of contracting, vendor management, deployment, integration, billing and support.

It also supports a new Business Intelligence (BI) module enables service providers to consolidate and analyze customer data. Actionable data insights can be used to create tailored product/service bundles that minimize churn and increase average revenue per user (ARPU).

“Service providers must transform their services and operating models to win in the digital economy, and our next generation platform enables this to happen faster, easier and more efficiently,” said Nimesh Davé, EVP Global Cloud, Ingram Micro. “As a result, service providers can capitalize on new revenue opportunities, differentiate their offerings, reduce customer churn and bring higher margin digital services to market faster.”

General availability for the latest version of Ingram Micro’s next generation digital and cloud services platform is scheduled for the second quarter of this year.